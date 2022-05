The Lewes Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will present its 31st annual Lewes Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 18, featuring nine private gardens. Tickets will be available for purchase Friday, May 27, and the program will include a description of each garden. Gardens are selected by the event committee’s co-chairs with assistance from other members of the committee. This year’s committee members are Co-Chairs Pam Rankin and Carolyn Marshall, Volunteer Coordinator Terry Yates, and Susan Crawford who writes the garden descriptions for the tour program.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO