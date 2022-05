SPOKANE, Wash. – Grammy-nominated country artist Cole Swindell is coming to the Spokane County Interstate Fair. He joins Nelly as one of three artists headlining this year’s fair. Details about the final artist will be announced soon. Swindell will play the fair on September 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. through TicketsWest. Learn more...

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO