Prosecutors say man in US illegally lured teen into sex acts

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican man who was living in the United States illegally has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison for luring a teenager into sexual activity.

Alejandro Pedroza-Romero, who’s also known as Zuleyka Luna and Alex Luna, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to coercion and enticement, federal prosecutors said in a news release. After he serves his prison term, he’ll be subject to deportation.

“Alejandro Pedroza-Romero flaunted the sovereignty of the United States by illegally entering, and then preyed on vulnerable victims on American soil,” U.S. Attorney David Estes said in the release. “Putting him behind bars automatically protects children from this predator.”

A teenage victim went to police in Thunderbolt in January 2021 and said that Pedroza-Romero, who lived in Garden City, had paid them for sex acts. The FBI interviewed and arrested the 37-year-old Pedroza-Romero after analyzing multiple electronic communications between him and the teenager.

