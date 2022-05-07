ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Canelo – Bivol

Cover picture for the articleBy Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is coming into tonight’s fight to challenge unbeaten defensive artist Dmitry Bivol for his WBA light heavyweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. From outward appearances, Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) is viewed by casual & even some hardcore boxing fans as...

MMA Fighting

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights from their WBA light heavyweight championship bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Canelo vs. Bivol took place May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2) and Dmitry Bivol (20-0) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
The Independent

Canelo vs Bivol LIVE result: Alvarez suffers first defeat in almost nine years in WBA light-heavyweight title fight

Canelo Alvarez has been defeated in a unanimous points decision which allowed Dmitry Bivol to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title and maintain his unbeaten record.Alvarez moved up a divison to the heaviest weight of his career to endure 12 rounds in Las Vegas with the Russian, who joined Floyd Mayweather as the only people to beat the 31-year-old.Bivol, also 31, landed cleaner and harder shots throughout the night, with Alvarez’s night summed up when he resorted to lifting his opponent during a clinch in the 11th round.After three tight opening rounds, the Kyrgyz-born boxer began to use his superior height and reach to pepper Alvarez with jabs and largely kept him at bay for the rest of the encounter.The three judges all handed down scores of 115-113 in favour of Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).Alvarez, whose last loss came via majority decision against Mayweather in 2013, said “of course” he wanted a rematch following the defeat, adding: “This doesn’t end like this.” Relive all the action below:
The Independent

Dmitry Bivol stuns Canelo Alvarez on points to retain WBA light-heavyweight title

Dmitry Bivol produced a near-faultless performance to end Canelo Alvarez’s reign of dominance and retain his WBA light-heavyweight title in the early hours of Sunday morning in Las Vegas.Bivol used his superior size and precise technique to brilliant effect, subduing and frustrating Canelo for much of the fight, with the Mexican’s single punches unable to stem the sheer volume of shots being returned in his direction. All three judges scored the bout 115-113 in the Kyrgyz-born Russian’s favour, with Canelo’s plans to face Gennady Golovkin in September wrecked after just the second defeat of his professional career.“You need to give...
Boxing Scene

Canelo Noncommittal On Whether Bivol Rematch Or Third Triple-G Fight Will Be Next

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez reiterated during his post-fight press conference late Saturday night that he wants a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The four-division champion wouldn’t commit, however, as to whether he’ll battle Bivol a second time in his next fight. Alvarez had already agreed to face nemesis Gennadiy Golovkin in their long-awaited third fight September 17 at an undetermined venue before he boxed Bivol on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
theScore

Bivol shocks Canelo with unanimous decision victory

Dmitry Bivol shocked Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision to retain his WBA light heavyweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Bivol. The loss is just the second of Alvarez's illustrious career and first since he fell to...
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Expects Canelo To Bounce Back Strong After Defeat To Bivol

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman was disappointed that his organization's champion, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, tasted defeat last Saturday night. Canelo, who holds the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO world titles at super middleweight, moved up to 175-pounds to challenge WBA light heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol. Before a lively crowd at...
BoxingNews24.com

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2 this Saturday on Showtime

BoxingNews24.com

Jaron “Boots” Ennis training camp quotes – Ennis vs Clayton

