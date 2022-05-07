ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Impact Wrestling News: Deonna Purrazzo and Ace Austin Set for Meet & Greet, More Impact Video Highlights

By Jeffrey Harris
 3 days ago

– Impact Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and X-Division Champion Ace Austin will be taking part in a post-show Meet & Greet tonight at...

Paul Heyman Hypes The Bloodline Winning Tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash Main Event

– Ahead of tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash event, Paul Heyman hyped tonight’s match featuring The Bloodline (Roman Reign and The Uso) going up against the team of Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in the main event, inviting fans to witness The Bloodline educating their opponents on the “difference between” being “really f’n great” and being able to say, “We the ones!” You can check out his Instagram post below:
WWE
Sami Callihan Makes Impact Wrestling Return At Under Siege

Sami Callihan made his Impact Wrestling return at Under Siege tonight. It all went down when Moose came to the ring prior to the main event of the show. Moose claimed to be hijacking the show and didn’t apologize for his actions. He continued to shoot on Josh Alexander, slamming him as a paper champion, and didn’t like the fact he got a quick turnaround for his rematch. The arena went dark and a video played announcing the return of Sami Callihan who then appeared in the ring with a baseball bat in hand taking out Moose.
WWE
Liv Morgan, Bully Ray & More React to Rhea Ripley Joining Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley is now a member of Judgment Day following WrestleMania Backlash and Liv Morgan, Bully Ray and others took to social media to react. As noted, Ripley appeared under a hood to help Edge defeat AJ Styles at the PPV and unmasked after the bout, joining Edge’s group.
WWE
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Newport, KY (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for the next two weeks of programming on AXS TV, as well as episodes of BTI. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * BTI – Before the Impact (May 12): Ace Austin def. Aiden Prince. * BTI – Before the...
NEWPORT, KY
The Latest News On Three Upcoming Pro Wrestling Documentaries, The Monster Factory, LGBTQ, Extreme Rising

A number of upcoming pro wrestling documentaries have released updates on their productions. This summer a documentary about The Monster Factory which trained many future stars will be made, they are looking for contributors. Another documentary titled Out In The Ring will take a look at LGBTQ pro wrestlers and the history of LGBTQ representation in professional wrestling. Finally, a documentary taking a look at an in-depth look at the pro wrestling company Extreme Rising is to be made. Check out the below for all the latest updates (per PWInsider):
WWE
Battle Slam Announces ‘Fight For ATL’ Event Next Month

Battle Slam has announced a new event, ‘Fight for ATL’, for the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA on June 12. The poster is stylized to resemble the video game cover for Def Jam: Fight For NY. So far, no wrestlers or performers have been announced.
ATLANTA, GA
Hardy Boys vs. OGK & More Set For Sunday’s MCW Spring Fever

MCW has announced the full lineup for this Sunday’s Spring Fever show, including the Hardy Boys vs. OGK and more. The company announced the following linup for the show, which airs from Millersville, Maryland on FITE TV with a pre-show on YouTube:. Main Card (FITE TV) * MCW Heavyweight...
MILLERSVILLE, MD
Roman Reigns Reportedly Got A New WWE Deal Recently

As previously reported, Roman Reigns teased a ‘new phase’ in his career at a live event and suggested he didn’t know he’d be back to Trenton, the host city. This led to speculation about his future with WWE. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was...
WWE
WWE News: Indy Talent At WM Backlash, Bron Breakker Talks About Being The Future, First-Look At Miz & Mrs.

– A number of independent wrestlers were backstage at last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash and posted photos of their time at the event on their social media, as seen below:. – In a video posted on the official WWE YouTube, NXT star Bron Breakker talks about being the future his family legacy and more with Montez Ford in WWE Grit & Glory, presented by Chevy Silverado:
WWE
Sonya Deville Fired as WWE Official, Faces Returning Alexa Bliss (Clips)

Sonya Deville’s days as a WWE official are over, as she was fired from those duties on Raw and put in a match against a returning Alexa Bliss. Monday night’s episode saw Adam Pearce announced that the investigation into Deville’s abuse of authority had been completed and she had been terminated as a WWE official. However, she was still a WWE star and Peace announced that she would be facing Alexa Bliss right away.
WWE
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
WWE
Drew McIntyre On His Initial Reaction to Bobby Lashley’s Fall Out of Ring at UK Show

Drew McIntyre has weighed in on the scary moment when Bobby Lashley fell out of the ring in a match against him after the ropes broke. As you likely recall, the event happened late last month at a house show during the UK tour, with Lashley tumbling out of the ring when the ropes broke during their match. McIntyre spoke with CBS Sports about the moment and you can see some highlights below:
WWE
IWTV Uncharted Territory Results 5.09.22: AC Mack Beats SLADE in Headliner

– IWTV aired the first episode of Season Four of its Uncharted Territory series on May 9. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:. * SUP Bonestorm Title: Alec Price (c) beat Ashton Starr to retain the belt. * Jaden Newman beat Alex Kane. * Discovery Gauntlet Match: Merrik Donovan...
WWE

