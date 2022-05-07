Redistricting meeting set
The Ector County Redistricting Joint Task Force Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Conference Room A/B of the ECISD administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.
The Ector County Redistricting Joint Task Force Committee is a committee formed pursuant to an interlocal agreement between the Ector County Independent School District, the Ector County Hospital District, Odessa Junior College District, Ector County, and the City of Odessa.
Items on the agenda are:
- Presentation by outside legal consultant of example redistricting plans applicable to Ector County ISD, Ector County Hospital District, and Odessa College, based on 2020 census data.
- Discuss example plans and possible amendments to develop a new redistricting plan for future recommendation to Ector County ISD, Ector County Hospital District, and Odessa College, including a drawing session.
- Discuss and establish a tentative meeting schedule.
