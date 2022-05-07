Redistricting meeting set

Ector County ISD Board of Trustees' Delma Abalos speaks about developing a timeline for redistricting during an organizational meeting for redistricting Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2021, in the Ector County ISD Administration Building. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

The Ector County Redistricting Joint Task Force Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Conference Room A/B of the ECISD administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The Ector County Redistricting Joint Task Force Committee is a committee formed pursuant to an interlocal agreement between the Ector County Independent School District, the Ector County Hospital District, Odessa Junior College District, Ector County, and the City of Odessa.

Items on the agenda are: