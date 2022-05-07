ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Redistricting meeting set

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Greh_0fWKuj7l00
Ector County ISD Board of Trustees' Delma Abalos speaks about developing a timeline for redistricting during an organizational meeting for redistricting Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2021, in the Ector County ISD Administration Building. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

The Ector County Redistricting Joint Task Force Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Conference Room A/B of the ECISD administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The Ector County Redistricting Joint Task Force Committee is a committee formed pursuant to an interlocal agreement between the Ector County Independent School District, the Ector County Hospital District, Odessa Junior College District, Ector County, and the City of Odessa.

Items on the agenda are:

  • Presentation by outside legal consultant of example redistricting plans applicable to Ector County ISD, Ector County Hospital District, and Odessa College, based on 2020 census data.
  • Discuss example plans and possible amendments to develop a new redistricting plan for future recommendation to Ector County ISD, Ector County Hospital District, and Odessa College, including a drawing session.
  • Discuss and establish a tentative meeting schedule.

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD moving on bonds, teacher incentives

PECOS Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD is a bustling place right now. They have six different construction projects going on financed by a $178,560,000 bond passed last May. Two elementary schools, a maintenance, child nutrition and technology facility and a new career and technical education center for the high school are also in the works.
PECOS, TX
Odessa American

Odessan gains rank of Eagle Scout

Not every boy scout who joins a troop ends up earning the Eagle Scout rank. However, for Odessan Thomas Shreves, he’s now one of the select few who has earned the highest rank in the scouts. Shreves, who officially became an Eagle Scout last year, will be honored for...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

OC academy director in documentary

Odessa College’s own Nikki Brown is part of a documentary called “A Celebration of Women’s History Month.”. Brown, who is training coordinator/director of the OC Law Enforcement Training Academy and on its faculty, said the documentary was made by a company called Monumental Access out of the St. Louis area. It doesn’t yet have a name.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
County
Ector County, TX
Ector County, TX
Government
Odessa American

GOOD NEWS: Odessa United

Community members in Odessa, Mo., recently hosted a rally to show support and raise funds for Odesa, Ukraine. More than $3,700 was collected and sent to Rotary Club International for aid in Ukraine. The participants also collected a truck load of soap, shampoo, toothpaste and washcloths for Heart to Heart...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
449
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy