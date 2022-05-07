ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Flood Watch issued for Garrett, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 01:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:16:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Garrett; Washington FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EDT TODAY The Flood Watch will expire for portions...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Missouri and Illinois Mississippi River at Chester. Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Louisiana. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Louisiana 15.0 15.0 14.8 14.7 14.6 14.4 14.3
PIKE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tides at Indian Head are at 3:46 PM and 4:28 AM. The next high tides at Dahlgren are at 11:23 PM and 11:39 AM. The next high tides at Goose Bay are at 12:34 AM and 12:52 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 4.0 2.1 2.4 0.5 Minor 11/11 AM 3.8 1.9 2.2 0.5 Minor 12/12 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 0.5 Minor 12/01 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 0.5 Minor 13/01 AM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1.0 Minor
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 19 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 19. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, In Tennessee, Cold creek has backed to near Sunk Lake Road. Fields and food plots south of Fulton are flooding. Fields west of John Tully State Wildlife Management Area are beginning to flood. In Arkansas, Mississippi County Roads inside the levee east of Luxora and south of Rosa are being flooded by Mill Bayou. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet Sunday evening. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Marquette County through 230 PM EDT At 153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Ishpeming, or near Ishpeming, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Marquette County, including the following locations... Halfway Village, Diorite and Sugarloaf Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon until mid evening, and Thursday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, south and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For Thursday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...4 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 31.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 23.3 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 31.2 Tue 9 AM 29.8 28.6 26.8 **Falling**
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is near crest and will begin a slow fall on Thursday. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.0 Tue 10 AM 10.1 9.9 9.8 10.1 7 PM 5/10
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Madrid, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: New Madrid; Pemiscot The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Missouri Mississippi River Above Tiptonville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River Above Tiptonville. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Fields are flooding east of Point Pleasant, Missouri. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 30.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.3 feet Saturday evening. - Action stage is 34.0 feet. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains. Mid day until mid evening today, late morning until mid evening Wednesday, then from mid morning until mid evening Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today and Wednesday. West and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 3 to 12 percent with the lowest humidities on Thursday. In addition, poor humidity recovery expected in some areas each night. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 14:56:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Lower Washington County; Sevier Valley; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Sevier Valley, Lower Washington County and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds may impact high profile vehicles. Rough conditions are possible on area lakes.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. .Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers and minor flooding is now expected at Cairo. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Cairo. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly agricultural bottomland and low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 40.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 14:56:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Copper River Basin FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN GLENNALLEN NORTH OF THE GLENN HIGHWAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Glennallen north of the Glenn Highway * WHEN...Until 1000 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Moose Creek and surrounding areas in Glennallen is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 927 AM AKDT, Rapid snowmelt is causing flooding. Flooding will likely worsen in the afternoon and evening due to higher temperatures. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GLENNALLEN, AK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Virginia Beach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...The unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tides at Washington Channel is at 4:00 PM and 4:42 AM.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA

