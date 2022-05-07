ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Resumes skating

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jarry skated for the first time since suffering a broken bone in his foot Saturday,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench Sunday

Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Pham has started 20 straight games since missing some time in mid-April with a hand issue, and he'll receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. The 34-year-old hit well during that stretch with a .270/.357/.500 slash line, four home runs, seven RBI and 13 runs. TJ Friedl, Albert Almora and Tyler Naquin will start from left to right in the outfield.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Sam Howard: Designated for assignment

Howard was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday. Howard had already lost his spot on the active roster when rosters shrunk to 26 players Monday. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man as well as the Pirates clear space to select Michael Perez's contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: On base four times Monday

Harper went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's 9-0 win over the Mariners. While his teammates supplied the thunder, Harper focused on setting the table on a night when seven different Phillies had multi-hit performances. For his part, Harper has delivered multiple hits in three of the last four games, boosting his slash line on the season to .259/.315/.509 with six homers, four steals, 19 RBI and 23 runs through 29 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Out of Sunday's lineup

Knapp is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati. Knapp started Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill and will take a seat Sunday after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and a walk. Michael Perez will start behind the plate and bat eighth for the Pirates.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Drives in two Monday

Happ went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's win over the Padres. Though the Cubs are struggling at 10-18, Happ has been steadily producing all season, as he now has a .277 batting average, .794 OPS and 14 RBI across 26 games. The outfielder has been able to cut down on the strikeouts and he's making more consistent contact at the plate, as his average would represent a new career best if it holds up all year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On bench for series opener

Cain is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Cain went hitless over 10 at-bats while starting in each of the last three contests and will take a seat for the series opener in Cincinnati with his season average having now dipped to .257. Tyrone Taylor will step in for Cain in center field and bat eighth Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup

Ward isn't starting Monday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with three runs, six walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jack Mayfield starts in right field and bats sixth.
ANAHEIM, CA

