ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Charges won’t be filed after 2 kids drown in Jensen Beach

By Evelyn Romo
850wftl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter carefully reviewing the case, the State Attorney’s Office determined that they will not be filing charges in the drowning of 9-year-old Zale Dudas, and her 7-year-old brother...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 12

jeff
2d ago

yes u can do your job the father should of been watching them at all times.u should be ashamed and fired.do your job arrest father for neglect of children. qhat has happen to this country there is no accountability any more .

Reply
5
jenny
2d ago

Family and friends WANT charges and the attorney won’t file!!! Who puts two young children in a pool and walks away?

Reply
5
Jamie McCullough
3d ago

Seems like this was an accident. The kids wouldn't have even known it was helium because it's like air. The state made a good choice. Praying for the family. This must have been really hard on the father.

Reply
3
Related
WSVN-TV

2 dead after fatal crash in Dania Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people died as a result of a fatal crash in Dania Beach. The fiery crash took place on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Griffin Road, around 6:15 a.m., Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car lost control...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jensen Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Jensen Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Jensen Beach, FL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming Pool#Accident
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Killed In I-95 Express Lane Multi-Car Crash Overnight

Crash South Of Palm Beach County, Dead Were Heading North In Yellow Taxi. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A multi-car crash in the I-95 express lanes left two dead overnight in a Yellow Cab. Florida Highway Patrol says a Ford pickup truck lost its […] The article Two Killed In I-95 Express Lane Multi-Car Crash Overnight appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy