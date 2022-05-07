ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa’s comfortable win cranks up relegation pressure on Burnley

By Will Unwin at Turf Moor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Jbi8_0fWKu56400
Ollie Watkins scores Aston Villa’s third goal against Burnley.

After working so hard to put survival back in their own hands, Burnley succumbed to Aston Villa. The optimism garnered from Mike Jackson’s first four games in temporary charge evaporated at Turf Moor thanks to goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendía and Ollie Watkins to leave the hosts looking over their shoulder with great concern.

Jackson will face a challenge to lift his players after such a dispiriting loss. His only fit strikers have two goals between them in the Premier League this season and his first-choice centre-back pairing are injured going into their final three games.

“I said to them before the Watford game if I was going to take a group into this, it’d be them,” Jackson said. “My thoughts haven’t changed.” With Leeds and Everton playing on Sunday, Burnley could be back in the one available relegation spot by the end of the weekend.

“If you would have said we were going to take 10 points from five games you would have said ‘right, we’ll take that’, everyone in this room would have taken it. Things change very quickly in football; I’ve been here long enough to know that from one defeat the sky has fallen in, to the next minute everyone is the king. We know what we need to do.”

Burnley were given a warning of Ings’ ability to run in behind in the third minute when he got beyond the defence to latch on to a long pass over the top, only to curl his shot wide. There was no mistake at the second time of asking when Buendía, who replaced Philippe Coutinho in the team, saw the former Burnley striker find space and measured his pass perfectly for Ings to run on to and calmly slot the ball into the corner from 12 yards. There was a muted celebration from Ings on his return to Turf Moor where he spent four years earlier in his career.

Burnley were punished for their attacking flaws when an overlapping Lucas Digne, making the most of Dwight McNeil forgetting about his defensive duties, collected a Watkins pass on the overlap, before cutting the ball straight to Buendía who sidefooted his shot towards goal before watching it defeat Nick Pope thanks to a James Tarkowski deflection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onnIf_0fWKu56400
Danny Ings’ (centre) celebrations are muted after scoring against his former club. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Already missing their captain, Ben Mee, Burnley suffered a further blow when Tarkowski sunk to the turf and was forced off early in the second half. The skipper for the day was replaced by Kevin Long, for only his third appearance of the season.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

It did not take long for Villa to capitalise on Long’s introduction. John McGinn found space on the left and flashed a dangerous cross into the box for Watkins who had found space between the unfortunate Long and Charlie Taylor, allowing him to head through Pope’s legs to end the game as a contest.

At three goals down, left-back Erik Pieters was brought on to replace the ineffective Barnes, a sign of the limited squad depth available to Jackson.

The caretaker must have looked over aghast when Steven Gerrard brought on Coutinho, who the manager wants to keep at the club for the long term, for the final 10 minutes, which included a Maxwel Cornet consolation.

“I put it on them before the game, I said we’ve got a lot of people in the team that are going to fight and scrap and do all the dirty work for us but it’s important when our moments come the front three go and win us the game,” Gerrard said.

“And they were ruthless and it shows again Danny and Ollie can be a really good threat together and I thought the service from little Emi was outstanding.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Erik Pieters
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Emi Buendía
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Philippe Coutinho
The Independent

Crystal Palace fans cherish chance to give Roy Hodgson a proper goodbye

Saturday will go down as not just the day Watford were relegated from the Premier League for the fourth time, but also the day Roy Hodgson trolled their fans so hard I think he’s now banned from Hertfordshire. Despite being one of the nicest men in football, Hodgson is a strangely divisive figure; Liverpool and England fans hate him, Fulham and West Brom fans love him, and everyone else knows him from memes. But the club where it really felt like a perfect fit was Crystal Palace. Local boy turned youth team player turned (eventual) manager. And it was to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turf Moor#The Premier League
The Guardian

Former NBA and Michigan State player Adreian Payne shot dead at age of 31

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in an Orlando shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting early on Monday morning. Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Where do the Italians go on holiday? 10 hidden gems

From colourful Cinque Terre fishing villages to swanky Portofino, Liguria has long attracted tourists. Yet venture west of Portofino and you find an altogether more authentic fishing village, devoid of designer stores and billionaire yachts. Dreamy Camogli comprises a cluster of skinny, brightly painted houses overlooking a surf-bashed beach. At weekends, the Genoese escape here for their fix of seaside fun. The bay-hugging promenade has unpretentious restaurants and bars leading to the rock-perched Baroque cathedral. Explore Camogli’s stacked narrow streets, feast on seafood pasta at Ostaia da ö Sigù, then hike or ferry over to San Fruttuoso whose 10th-century abbey overlooks an idyllic cove. With sea views from all bedrooms, the new Sublimis Boutique hotel has doubles from £160, B&B (hotelsublimiscamogli.it).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Guardian

Jethro Lazenby, son of Nick Cave, dies aged 31

Nick Cave has announced that his oldest son Jethro has died, aged 31. In a brief statement, he wrote: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”. Jethro was born in 1991 to Nick...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘I am filled with hate’: Kharkiv battle evokes memories of second world war

As a volunteer working alongside the Red army as they fought their bloody battles against Nazi Germany in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Livdmyla Lishtvanonva, 99, would pick up unexploded shells and ammunition with her bare hands to help clear the streets for the fighting men and women. “Even off the roofs of buildings,” she recalls with a smile. “We were fighting for our land.”
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

268K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy