Wilkes-barre, PA

Downtown Rebound with DCP: Special events help Downtown Wilkes-Barre economy rebound

By Susan Magnotta Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
The Fine Arts Fiesta next week will again celebrate art, music, food and family fun in the heart of Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

It began 66 years ago with a simple idea of bringing visual and performing arts to people who might otherwise not get the chance to experience them. What started with a handful of artists and performers has grown into one of the finest festivals in Pennsylvania and draws almost 50,000 people downtown annually.

At a Rockin’ the River press conference, Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Croacomo said bringing the community together for cultural events is incredibly important because it creates economic development. In the wake of a pandemic that hurt downtowns, including ours, it’s more critical than ever to host events that bring people, life and vitality to our downtown.

Like the original Fiesta planners, our team at Diamond City Partnership (downtown’s nonprofit management organization) and many volunteers felt if we created events with live music, food, drinks, art and culture we would bring people back downtown. One year later, I’m pleased to report we were right.

This time last year, in partnership with Fiesta, we kicked off our “Sunsets on South Main” (SOMA) pop-up happy hours with no idea if anyone would attend. As the band began to play, the courtyard at Midtown Village was set with bright tables, flowers, Susquehanna Brewing Company beverages and Franco’s Pizza. People started to arrive and they kept coming. The first Sunsets on SOMA drew about 250 people to Downtown Wilkes-Barre. The events grew in popularity and so did the crowds.

This year, we look forward to bringing these community events back beginning on Thursday, May 19, the first night of Fiesta. Sunsets on SOMA will be held at Midtown Village, the third Thursday each month through September, and at the Circle Center for the Arts in October and November. We hope to see you there.

Last week, in partnership with the Sordoni Art Gallery, we held our third Cocktails & Culture event as a Cinco de Mayo celebration. Over 100 guests enjoyed live music, themed appetizers, cocktails, and gallery tours – all for $25.

Gallery director Heather Sincavage said, “We are pleased to see so many new faces at each event as our community celebrates appreciation for the arts. People actually thank us and say how great it is to be out at events in the downtown. We are grateful to collaborate with Diamond City Partnership in this effort.”

Downtown Restaurant Week, held in April, was a huge success. Restaurants like Bank & Vine, Cafe Toscana, Jonathan’s, Oyster, and Rodano’s drew people from all over the area for special priced and generous pre-fixed menu offerings. Keep an eye out for another restaurant week in the fall.

Downtown is also the place to be on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. through the end of August for SIPS Happy Hours. Visit Bank & Vine, Boozy B’s, Cafe Toscana, Franklin’s, Oyster, Rodano’s, Senunas and The Down Pour for drink specials.

Princess Elsa will be making another appearance at our Downtown Discoveries KidFest on June 25 at Midtown Village. Last year’s free inaugural event drew more than 500 people to see Elsa and Tux, enjoy free treats, face painting, crafts and activities provided by the YMCA, Osterhout Library, the City Health, Fire and Police Departments, and more.

Bob Borwick, vice chairman of DCP’s board, was born and raised in Cleveland, lived in Washington, D.C., and Center City Philadelphia, and believes Downtown Wilkes-Barre has everything needed to be a great destination. And last year’s events prove it.

“The turnout we’ve had at downtown events over the last year demonstrates the community is hungry for cool cultural events, especially those that involve music,” he said. “We invite the community to come to our events and experience all downtown has to offer – music, art, culture, and great restaurants from casual to fine dining. It really has it all.”

DCP is grateful for our partners in the public and private sectors who also care deeply about the future of downtown. You can help, too. By joining us at our variety of special events, you are also contributing to economic development and investing in the future of our downtown and region.

Visit us on Facebook and Instagram at @DowntownWilkesBarre for more information.

Susan Magnotta is Director of Marketing and Development at Diamond City Partnership.

