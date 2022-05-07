ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Rewriting Willa: Red Cloud and Omaha latest stops

By Matthew Hansen (Flatwater Free Press)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1Rfd_0fWKtuYJ00

He sits solitary on the front porch of the most famous literary home in Nebraska, bundled in a purple ski jacket to endure the too-cold April morning.

The fact that he’s perched on Willa Cather’s childhood porch on a frigid Monday gives Tim Youd away as an outsider. So does the GoPro he’s harnessed to his chest to video-record his work.

But it’s what Youd is doing that grabs the attention of the stray motorist driving down Cedar Street in Red Cloud – or would, if the driver glanced toward Willa’s house, rolled down a window and heard a sound from a bygone era.

Clack-clack-clackclackclack-clack. Ping!

Clackclack-clack-clack-clackclackclackclack-clack. Ping!

Youd is typing on an Oliver Model 3 typewriter, believed to be the model that Cather herself used. He is retyping the Cather book, “The Song of the Lark,” – every word of it – during his 19-day trip to this 1,000-person Nebraska town, the place Cather grew up and mined for characters and scenes for her most famous books.

He is typing on this April morning in Red Cloud like he has typed another Cather classic in Lincoln, and will in early May type a third in Omaha’s Old Market. He’s rewriting the entire thing on a single sheet of paper, banging the same keys to the same parchment again and again until Cather’s words bleed together, indistinguishable.

Photo courtesy of Tracy Tucker, National Willa Cather Center
A view of Youd’s project. He retypes entire novels on a single sheet of paper, allowing it to bleed onto a second sheet of paper. The finished product looks different based on the typewriter he uses and the length of the book he’s retyping.

It has become an ocean of black ink bordered in white. It has become a work of art – the 73rd novel Youd has retyped during his 100 Novels Project, equal parts performance art and one man’s decades-long literary meditation.

He’s on page 360. His typewriter clacks, blending with the birds chirping in the nearby city park and the occasional semi-truck rumbling down the brick Main Street. Then it’s completely quiet. Only the sound of the typewriter pierces the small-town silence.

Sixty pages left.

“When I started this, I didn’t know it was going to be 100 novels,” he says as he continues to type Cather on the front porch where little Willa once played. “I didn’t even know it was gonna be two.”

A germ of an idea came to him as he was visiting Ernest Hemingway’s house in Key West, the one famous for the six-toed cats still roaming the grounds. Youd visited like so many others, another tourist checking an obligatory box on his Key West journey.

It made him a little depressed. It made him think: What is a literary pilgrimage, really? What can truly bring me closer to a great writer?

Then Youd read that Hunter S. Thompson retyped “The Great Gatsby” so he could know what it felt like to write a great novel.

So Youd sat down himself and retyped Thompson’s “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

He found himself reading the book more closely than he had read before. He felt connected to the book, his brain, his fingers.

“Your senses can become totally activated when you do this,” he says. “I can find almost a euphoric state when I’m fully engaged…better than being drunk. It’s the greatest high you can have.”

He decided to do it again. He got an idea: Maybe he could use the typewriter of the author he was retyping. He got another idea: Maybe he should travel to the spot where the great novelist wrote, lived, came of age.

Courtesy of Tracy Tucker, National Willa Cather Center
Youd is retyping all three Cather novels in Nebraska using an Oliver Model 3 typewriter. Cather experts believe that this is the typewriter the famed Nebraska novelists used to write most of her novels.

He went to a Brooklyn sidewalk, around the corner from where Henry Miller grew up. He began to type Miller’s “Tropic of Capricorn.” He put out a sign that asked people not to disturb him.

Within an hour, he took the sign down.

“I realized that people wanted to talk, that conversation and curiosity was a part of this. That’s what books do.”

And now: “Some of the best conversations in my life have been talking about a book.”

He has been doing this for more than a decade. He has retyped the Bukowski novel “Post Office” outside the Los Angeles post office where Bukowski hated to work.

Courtesy of Tracy Tucker, National Willa Cather Center
Youd typing at the depot in Red Cloud, the place where Willa Cather’s family first disembarked from a train to start a new life in small-town Nebraska. Cather featured the depot in some of her most famous novels.

He retyped Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms” at the Italian hotel where Hemingway recuperated after being wounded during World War I. He has retyped William Faulkner at Faulker’s Mississippi house and Raymond Chandler at Chandler’s California house and Virginia Woolf at Woolf’s English cottage.

He has typed in a prison tower at Sing-Sing and on a bridge in Big Sur and on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

Word of the project reached Karin Campbell, a curator of contemporary art at Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum.

In March 2020, she and the LA artist began to talk about a Cather-inspired trip to Nebraska. Youd had long ignored Cather, thinking she wrote, “Little House on the Prairie stuff.”

Then, on a recommendation from a friend, he decided to read “O’ Pioneers!”

He realized he loved it.

“Cather isn’t some fussy fiction writer. She really gets right at it. It’s profound. It’s moving,” he said of “O Pioneers!” “It’s a sex and murder story!”

Then COVID-19 hit, the world shut down, and Youd found himself retyping novels alone in his studio.

Campbell got an idea. The Joslyn was closing for its massive expansion and remodeling in May 2022. What if Youd came then, to show Nebraskans that the Joslyn could still connect the public to art, even with the museum closed?

“This is literally right on the street, and anyone who wanders by can connect to this experience,” Campbell said. “The reality of performance is you can only plan it so much. When you put it in a public space, it changes the rules. Each one becomes distinct.”

In early April, Youd typed “O Pioneers!” in Lincoln, often while sitting in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Willa Cather Archive.

In early May, he’s re-typing “My Antonia” in the Old Market, surrounded by street performers and both Omahans and tourists curious about the typewriter and the man using it.

On Saturday May 7, Youd and Campbell are appearing together for a 12:30 p.m. art talk, “Retyping Willa Cather” during Millwork Connect , an all-day free event held at Omaha’s newly redeveloped Millwork Commons neighborhood.

In between his trips to Nebraska’s two biggest cities, he journeyed to Red Cloud. There, he re-typed “The Song of the Lark” at Cather’s childhood home, and also at homes that feature prominently in her books.

On one of the nicest days, he moved his typewriter to the Willa Cather Memorial Prairie. Alone save for a photographer, he typed surrounded by 600 acres of never-plowed ground. He typed surrounded by native grasses blowing in the spring wind.

Back at the Cather childhood home on this April Monday, he is clacking away, typing two-fingered. The frigid morning has turned warmer, sunnier. As he types, he talks about how he has given the better part of his adult life to this project. How he has become obsessed with typewriters. How he has become a much better reader, focusing on the author’s words and intent.

He estimates that the 100 Novels Project will take six more years to complete. Maybe he will finish in New York City, Los Angeles, London.

But he likes it here in Red Cloud, where the only sounds are the birds and his typewriter. Where you can close your eyes and imagine Cather herself typing away.

“I wanted to get as close to her as I possibly could,” he says as he sits on her childhood front porch. “And I feel very close to her right here.”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Red Cloud, NE
State
Mississippi State
Omaha, NE
Government
News Channel Nebraska

Friends speak out on the impact and legacy of Jim Casey

NORFOLK, Neb. -- With the sudden passing of Jim Casey, who is a music icon of northeast Nebraska, News Channel Nebraska reached out to some people who worked closely with Casey over the years to talk about the impact he had. A person who worked with Casey frequently on Quarantine...
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Chandler
Person
Hunter S Thompson
Person
Henry Miller
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Willa Cather
Person
Bukowski
Person
Virginia Woolf
York News-Times

Watch now: Mya Felder walks it off for Nebraska

Mya Felder's walk-off hit against Indiana continues special season for Revelle, Huskers. Sunday marked the end of Nebraska's best regular season since 2014, and it could not have ended in more dramatic fashion.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Turkey vultures inch closer and closer to Siouxland

MAPLETON, Iowa -- In cowboy movies and TV shows, the sight of vultures circling overhead usually is a sign of doom and despair. For residents of some Siouxland communities, feces and vomit might come to mind instead. Due to growing populations, turkey vultures are coming into closer proximity to humans,...
MAPLETON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Performers#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Gopro#Lincoln
KCCI.com

Iowa-owned horse has good showing at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Iowa-owned horse made a strong surge at the end of the world famous Kentucky Derby Saturday. Mo Donegal unofficially finished fifth. It was Rich Strike who finished victorious. Rich Strike earned a stunning 80-1 upset in the 148th Kentucky Derby. Meanwhile, Mo Donegal had 9-1...
DERBY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk music legend dies

NORFOLK, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska music icon has died. According to sources close to him, Jim Casey passed away Saturday. In 2015, Rolling Stone reported on an album by Casey and Vince Matthews. It was an album that took 40 years to release and received backing from Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash and Cowboy Jack Clement.
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Large number of teachers expected to leave Omaha Public Schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The nationwide teacher shortage is hitting home at a whole new level. Educators say many teachers are expected to leave Omaha Public Schools this year, including dozens from Central High School. As a teacher, Robert Miller knows firsthand the influence they can have on kids. He...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WOWT

George Merithew responds to speeding citation

Summer-like weather arrives Monday with temperatures jumping into the 90s. Omaha's Cinco De Mayo festival is wrapping up Sunday. Nebraska Renaissance Festival returns for 13th year. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 13th annual Nebraska Renaissance Festival saw a good turnout for its first weekend. Pair of shootings sends four to...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom 'leaning to the finish line' as he visits North Platte Friday

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom told supporters in North Platte on Friday that he is confident of the poll numbers going into Tuesday’s primary election. “It’s going very well,” said Lindstrom, a state senator from Omaha who is among nine candidates vying for the Republican nomination. “The numbers look good. I saw three different polls in the last two weeks where we were tied for first or in the lead.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy