PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot six times on Friday in North Philadelphia, police say. A man has been detained in connection to the shooting. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of North 17th Street. Police say the man was shot four times in the chest and twice in the back. He was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police. Police say they didn’t recover a weapon at the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO