Spotify Shuts Down Stations App

By Ryan Shepard
 3 days ago
Spotify has elected to shut down Stations, an app designed to function similar to a radio station. Launched at the end of the last decade, Stations would begin playing music as soon as users opened the app. While listeners were not able to...

defpen

IDK Teams Up With Kaytranada For 'Simple'

Over the years, Kaytranada has worked alongside a wide array of talented artists, ranging from Teedra Moses to The Weeknd. Along the way, he's picked up a few plaques, praise from fellow artists and two Grammy Awards. Now, he's making his way down to the nation's capital to stand side by side with IDK.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Stations#Smart Phone#Verge#Spotify Radio#Spotify Stations Beta#Tech Crunch
defpen

Diddy Launches Love Records, Signs Deal With Motown Records

Diddy is prepared to start the next chapter of his career. Earlier this week, the legendary record producer announced that he is launching his own label called Love Records. With a focus on R&B trendsetters, the label will "release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters."
MUSIC
defpen

Jack Harlow Confirms Leaked Drake Collaboration Will Feature Updated Verse

Jack Harlow is quickly approaching the release of his sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Leading up to the album's release, the Louisville native has shared not one, but two singles. "Nail Tech" earned a co-sign from Kanye West while the Fergie-infused "First Class" topped the Billboard charts. Unfortunately, a third, unauthorized track made its way out after "First Class" dropped.
MUSIC
defpen

J Balvin Shares The NEON Punta Cana Lineup

This week, a number of the biggest stars in music have announced that they will be hitting the stage this summer. Leading the way, Pharrell shared the Something In The Water lineup. In Washington, D.C., Pharrell will take the stage alongside Pusha T, Usher, Lil' Uzi Vert, 6LACK and many of today's biggest stars. Not long thereafter, Rolling Loud announced that it would be bringing Future, WizKid and Dave to Toronto for a three-day event in early September. Adding to their announcement, Rolling Loud also announced that it has organized the "One of Them Ones" tour starring Lil' Baby and Chris Brown. Not to be overlooked, tickets for Made In America also hit the market for the first time. Rounding out the grand slate of announcements, J Balvin teamed up with Pollen Presents to share the NEON Punta Cana lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
defpen

Toro y Moi Unveils 'Mahal'

Mahal is the seventh studio album from Toro y Moi, but it stands out in his diverse discography as the first release from his own label. Led by the release of "The Loop" and "Magazine" with Salami Rose Joe Louis, the 40-minute project features The Mattson 2, Sofie Royer and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.
MUSIC
defpen

Kehlani Returns With 'Blue Water Road'

Kehlani has delivered their third studio album, Blue Water Road. The Atlantic Records' project is led by singles like "little story" and "up all night" with Justin Bieber. In addition, the Bay Area native has also recruited Syd, Justin Bieber, BLXST, Ambré, Thundercat and Jessie Reyez for the 13-track LP. Not to be forgotten, Daoud, Rogét Chahayed and Pop Wansel also add production to the artistic endeavor.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Future Plays The Role Of A Toxic King In The 'Wait For U' Video

Prior to the release of I Never Liked You, Future didn't built anticipation or excitement by dropping a single. Rather, he just tweeted updates about the track list and mixing process. With the album out and receiving relatively positive reviews, it looks like he's ready to begin rolling out visuals and pushing singles. First up, the Atlanta native has teamed up with Director X for the "Wait For U" video.
ATLANTA, GA
defpen

Langston Bleu Debuts 'Superstar'

One of the more memorable moments from HBO's classic series, Insecure, involves Issa, Tiffany, Molly and Kelli having a hilariously in-depth conversation at an art show. During the conversation, Issa vows not to judge others or lean into her pettiness. In response, Kelli offers one of the show's most memorable one liners.
MUSIC
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

