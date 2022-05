It hasn’t been a great Stanley Cup Playoffs so far for the New York Rangers, particularly for goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who is surprisingly struggling. Widely regarded as the best goalie this season, Shesterkin is getting embarrassed by the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are now up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Rangers after a 7-2 win Monday night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO