Drowning reported along Lake Harding in east Alabama
UPDATE (5/6/22):
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for the night. The search will resume Saturday, May 7.
LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – First responders are at Lake Harding after reports of a drowning Friday, as a heartbreaking story emerges regarding the circumstances.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said they received a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon of two subjects reported in the water. They are possibly a father and son. WRBL News 3 has been told the father jumped in after the six-year-old, lifted him to assisting boat, then the father went under.
Sheriff Jones said a search is underway west of Long Bridge at Lee Road 379.
Officials say a body has not yet been recovered.
News 3 is monitoring the situation and will update you as soon as we have more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0