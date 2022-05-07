ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

F1 Drivers Debut Fresh Helmets Ahead of Miami Grand Prix

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9MR7_0fWKsAUs00

The stars have showed up to the track in style, debuting unique helmets that pay tribute to the 305, U.S. sports and more.

View the original article to see embedded media.

MIAMI—Formula One drivers aren’t hesitating to bring the heat to the 305 with their unique helmets that pay homage to the new city on their schedule and more.

Miami joins the Formula One schedule as the second race in the United States (the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin is the other). However, a third will be added in 2023—Las Vegas.

Planning for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix began in 2019, but ground wasn’t broken until April ’21. Over the last 12 months, 24,000 tons of asphalt has been poured around the beloved Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Dolphins, in Miami Gardens.

As Formula One descends on the city for Sunday’s race, take a look at how drivers are showcasing their personalities in their helmets, who they are paying tribute too and how they’re embracing Miami culture.

Daniel Ricciardo : Ace Ventura: Pet Detective . For our young readers or those who may have forgotten, this helmet pays tribute to a 1994 comedy that was set in Miami, starring Jim Carrey.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Lando Norris : Do we hear nothing but net?

Zhou Guanyu tipped a hat to the late Kobe Bryant and seemed to give a nod to Space Jam .

Valtteri Bottas seemed to have some difficulty choosing just one helmet. Instead, he opted for three.

Fernando Alonso stayed consistent with his pink, purple, blue and yellow color scheme but gave it a Miami twist.

Mick Schumacher did stay with the dragon design; however, there was a switch-up in colors that looks familiar to the Miami Vice logo .

Max Verstappen ’s lion remained on top of his helmet, but he added some Miami flare to it with palm trees and a seagull.

Sergio Pérez kept the Mexican flag but showed flashes of Miami Vice in his colorful helmet for this weekend.

More Formula One Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Sunday Night Message

It's been a frustrating, unlucky season for Bubba Wallace and the 23XI Racing team. Wallace had another disappointing DNF on Sunday afternoon in Darlington. Following the race, Wallace expressed his feelings in an interview with Fox Sports. "Another disappointing result. Just frustrating," Wallace said. While Wallace is understandably frustrated, his...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Today

Danica Patrick was on the scene in Miami, Florida this weekend, for the first-ever Formula 1 race in South Florida. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was a part of the network coverage for the Formula 1 event, which featured the sport's top drivers competing in front of a packed Miami crowd, which included some notable celebrities (like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and David Beckham).
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Spun

How Much The Jockey Gets For Winning The Kentucky Derby

A first-place finish at the Kentucky Derby doesn't just mean a shiny gold trophy and some roses. It's also a nice little payday for the jockey of the winning horse, but maybe not quite what some fans would imagine. When it comes to this year's running of the Kentucky Derby,...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

The heartwarming gesture Rich Strike’s team received after massive Kentucky Derby victory

A Cinderella story was born Saturday at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as long-shot Rich Strike, defied the odds to win the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports. The 3-year-old colt was mostly ignored by the media and bettors prior to the race, which was understandable. Apart from its 80-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike was a late entry to the event. It only managed to get on the lineup when Ethereal Road was scratched last Friday.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Max Verstappen
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after race

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterwards. Rich Strike was an 80:1 longshot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.
ANIMALS
Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Gets Sucker Punched in Club – Watch

Somone recently took a swing at 6ix9ine in a Miami club, and it was caught on camera. Last night (April 27), 6ix9ine showed up at Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami. As he was leaving around 2 a.m., someone hit the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant with a sucker punch. In video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Tekashi and his security detail are seen filing out of the club. As the rapper passes one intrepid clubgoer, the guy takes a swing at 6ix9ine. The punch appears to connect with the back of 6ix9ine's head before Tekashi's security guard can react. After the punch is thrown, the scene becomes chaotic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Vice#Grand Prix#Ace Ventura
The Spun

Danica Patrick Broadcasting On Sunday: Fans React

Formula 1 has arrived in the United States. On Sunday, the F1 Grand Prix will take place in Miami, Florida. The electric race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on ABC. It should be a fun day. Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick...
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Logano's bump-and-run on Byron gives him narrow win at Goodyear 400

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — After William Byron squeezed him against the wall on a final restart, Joey Logano knew what he'd do if got the chance to regain the lead. Logano bumped Byron from behind on the next-to-last lap to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Byron hit the wall in turn three and Logano went on to his first win of the season and first at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”
DARLINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Helmets
CBS Miami

Area Residents Take Advantage Of Miami Grand Prix Crowds

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The 2022 Miami Grand Prix race is being hailed as an official success. “So excited, the sound of the cars, the rush of the fans, the atmosphere inside was one of a championship event that had everyone on their feet”, said one of the many tourists who flocked to Miami Gardens for the event. Outside of the race festivities, some area residents voiced concerns about the crowds and traffic. “You gotta do your shopping and make sure that you’re in. You got to deal with the noise and the helicopters and the cars racing and you hear them...
MIAMI, FL
Autoweek.com

Zak Brown Already Celebrating Success of F1 Miami Grand Prix

Zak Brown has been one of the biggest proponents of expanding Formula 1’s footprint in the U.S. F1 races in North America could soon make up nearly one-quarter of F1’s schedule. With the addition of Vegas next season F1 will have three races in America. You can’t blame...
MIAMI, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy