Interactive SoHo exhibit explores climate change

By Craig Treadway
 3 days ago

SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — Arcadia Earth, an augmented reality exhibit in Manhattan, highlights climate change and the impact humans have on the environment.

The exhibit lets visitors walk through bleached coral reefs and other locations. It was put together by experimental artist Valentino Vettori.

“Four years ago, I was invited to an event where people were talking about climate change,” he told PIX11 News. “And I realized that I need to put my skills to work.”

Community Policy