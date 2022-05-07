ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

River Flood Warnings issued for several Northeast Ohio Counties

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLFnq_0fWKs4Hl00

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for several counties in Northeast Ohio due to rising river water.

The following areas are under a Flood Warning:

Killbuck Creek near Killbuck — Holmes and Wayne counties
Flood warning in effect until tomorrow afternoon.
The water level is around 14.7 feet. According to the NWS, when water hits 15 feet, flooding will occur on low-lying county and township roads. Roads affected are Township Roads 91 and 92 and County Roads 621 and 622 in Holmes County.

Still Water Creek near Uhrichsville — Tuscarawas County
Flood Waring in effect until early Wednesday morning.
Current water level is around 11.1 feet. According to the NWS, when water hits 11.5 feet, flooding will occur at the intersection of East 12th and North Main streets in Uhrichsville heading towards Newport Street.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Two Ohio tornadoes confirmed from powerful storm

A strong cold front and active storm system swept across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and evening. This storm system created strong winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. A tornado warning was issued for both of these storms. Two tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio as the storms rolled through.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Extreme flooding, tornado watches in the Tri-State

UPDATE: A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Floyd and Pike Counties in Kentucky until 8:00 p.m. UPDATE: Legg Fork Rd. in Sissonville is completely blocked off and not passable due to high water. Avoid the area at all costs. The Sissonville Fire Department just rescued a vehicle and driver in this area and are […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Killbuck, OH
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
County
Holmes County, OH
County
Wayne County, OH
City
Wayne, OH
City
Uhrichsville, OH
City
Tuscarawas, OH
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Breakaway barge on the Ohio River

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTRF) — A barge went rogue Saturday afternoon on the Ohio River near St. Marys, West Virginia. The incident was captured on video by Mike Lynch. You can watch the barge drift uncontrolled down the river with a tugboat in pursuit. Lynch says the barge was eventually secured. 7NEWS reached out to […]
SAINT MARYS, WV
WHIZ

EMA: Reporting Storm Damage

The strong storms that moved through Muskingum County earlier this week left behind downed trees and damage to homes. The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency is collecting reports of damage through their website https://www.muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/EMA-LEPC/ or the Muskingum County Commissioners website https://www.muskingumcountyoh.gov/Offices/Commissioners/ . The reports will be compiled and sent on to the state EMA office for review.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Road clear after Diesel fuel spill on State Route 7

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre Police Department says the road was cleared at 9 p.m. on Friday night. A diesel fuel spill has occurred on State Route 7 in Ohio, going north from State Route 339 to Main Street and then south on Main Street across from the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge.
BELPRE, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy