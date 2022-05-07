ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Taunton High DECA Club wins recognition, expands members

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Good morning, Taunton! Today is Sunday, May 8, 2022. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there, in all the ways that they are moms.

Let's take a look at today's top stories:

This week's Sunday Read is actually a photographic one! The Taunton High DECA club attended the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta during spring break. They've also expanded their membership. Catch all the highlights, right here.

