ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Liam Marshall double edges Wigan past St Helens and into Challenge Cup final

By Aaron Bower at Elland Road
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlUVv_0fWKrucj00
Liam Marshall scores an acrobatic first try in Wigan’s Challenge Cup semi-final victory over St Helens Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA

When Matty Peet accepted the job he had worked his entire adult life towards not even he could have envisaged that in his 17th match as a head coach he would be leading out his hometown club, Wigan, in the Challenge Cup final. But that is now the reality for Peet, who has worked his way up from coaching Westhoughton Lions’ under-12s to the biggest job in the game.

Probably no club is more synonymous with the Challenge Cup than Wigan and Peet, who has attended finals at Wembley as a supporter and member of the club’s backroom staff, now takes the lead role, albeit at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 28 May. The young group of players he has transformed in a matter of months were worthy winners at Elland Road as they survived an almighty comeback from their great rivals, St Helens.

“We will go and create some memories together,” Peet said after Liam Marshall’s late try decided a thrilling semi-final. “We knew the prize at the end of this was huge but I’ve got so much trust in this group.”

His side executed their gameplan to perfection in a one-sided first half, establishing a 14-0 lead through tries from Marshall, Cade Cust and Liam Farrell.

At that stage the prospect of a St Helens comeback seemed unthinkable. The reigning Challenge Cup holders were off-colour and their half-back, Jonny Lomax, was carrying an injury that was clearly affecting his play.

“We didn’t apply ourselves in that first half and we didn’t have the resolve we usually do,” said their coach, Kristian Woolf .

Marshall crossed for an early opener, Cust dummied his way across from close range and then Farrell pounced on a slip from Lomax to make it 14-0.

St Helens had to score first after half-time to stand any chance. But even when they did, courtesy of Konrad Hurrell’s try, they still had an immense amount of work to do.

On the following set Lomax capitalised on a pass from Tommy Makinson to narrow the deficit to two points, with Makinson converting both tries in the blink of an eye.

As the hour mark approached, St Helens’ talismanic captain, James Roby, moved them ahead for the first time as he stretched out to ground the ball under pressure from two defenders.

It was a familiar feeling, the all-conquering Saints seemingly getting back on course and booking their passage to another final. But this time, for once, the outcome was markedly different.

It was perhaps cruel that Lomax, who was integral to the fightback and will play on for the rest of the season with a ruptured , was involved in the play that led to Wigan’s winning try. His errant pass went to ground and Marshall had the wherewithal to collect and outpace Makinson to the line, diving under the posts to give Harry Smith a simple conversion and nudge Wigan back ahead.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

There have been any number of late St Helens comebacks but there was a different feel to proceedings this time. Wigan held them at bay, sparking wild scenes among the supporters and players at the final hooter.

Appointing Peet, without a senior head coaching role to his name, was widely viewed as a gamble by Wigan supporters over the winter. That gamble already looks to have paid off in a matter of months.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Holders#Diving#Wigan S Challenge Cup#Westhoughton Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Former NBA and Michigan State player Adreian Payne shot dead at age of 31

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in an Orlando shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting early on Monday morning. Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Where do the Italians go on holiday? 10 hidden gems

From colourful Cinque Terre fishing villages to swanky Portofino, Liguria has long attracted tourists. Yet venture west of Portofino and you find an altogether more authentic fishing village, devoid of designer stores and billionaire yachts. Dreamy Camogli comprises a cluster of skinny, brightly painted houses overlooking a surf-bashed beach. At weekends, the Genoese escape here for their fix of seaside fun. The bay-hugging promenade has unpretentious restaurants and bars leading to the rock-perched Baroque cathedral. Explore Camogli’s stacked narrow streets, feast on seafood pasta at Ostaia da ö Sigù, then hike or ferry over to San Fruttuoso whose 10th-century abbey overlooks an idyllic cove. With sea views from all bedrooms, the new Sublimis Boutique hotel has doubles from £160, B&B (hotelsublimiscamogli.it).
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Jethro Lazenby, son of Nick Cave, dies aged 31

Nick Cave has announced that his oldest son Jethro has died, aged 31. In a brief statement, he wrote: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”. Jethro was born in 1991 to Nick...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

268K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy