Bystanders can help stop the bleeding, increase odds of survival

By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
 3 days ago

With gun violence on the rise, bystanders can play an essential role by helping to stop the bleeding while first responders are on the way.

Lieutenant Zakariya Reed, the EMS bureau supervisor for the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, said that in the most severe cases, some people only have a few minutes after being shot before the loss of blood is fatal.  A bystander could be the difference between life and death.

Before any first aid should be administered, however, Lt. Reed said the most important thing to do is make sure the area is safe.

“The biggest thing we need for people in our community to understand is that they should keep themselves out of harm’s way,” he said. “When you see somebody hurt, a lot of times it’s our initial knee-jerk reaction to run in and try to help, and then it complicates things.”

Once the situation is safe, the first thing anyone should do is call 911, Lt. Reed said. Getting the experts on the road as soon as possible is necessary since what the patient really needs is to be in the operating room.

Dr. Nicholas Sauber, the regional EMS medical director for Mercy Health and director of the EMS division at St. Vincent Hospital, urged people to give the 911 dispatcher as much information as possible about the situation — the address, the number of people who are injured, whether or not they’re breathing, and where on their body the injury is.

Additionally, Dr. Sauber said, bystanders should try to flag down the EMS crew or send someone else to flag them down, to make it easier for paramedics to locate the victim.

After evaluating the scene and calling 911, stopping the bleeding becomes the priority.

Stop The Bleed, a project led by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma, aims to bring knowledge of bleeding control to the public. The Stop The Bleed website has both a flowchart and video instructions on what to do when someone gets hurt.

The next step on the Save A Life flow chart is to evaluate the wound — where is it located? How much is it bleeding? Instructions for care also differ depending on whether the bystander has access to a trauma first-aid kit and supplies like a tourniquet.

If a tourniquet is available, it can be applied above the bleeding site, as high as possible, and tightened until the bleeding stops. Tourniquets can only be used on the arms and legs, not on the rest of the body.

Dr. Sauber said that a belt can be used as a rudimentary tourniquet if necessary. However, it must be held very tight.

“It’s gonna hurt, but pain is okay,” Dr. Sauber said. “We wanna make sure that life-threatening bleeding stops.”

If there’s no belt or tourniquet available, the next best thing is any piece of cloth, Lt. Reed said.

“Ideally what we could do is just grab a towel, grab a t-shirt, grab anything that we can get our hands on and put it directly over the wound and apply very firm direct pressure to stop the bleeding as best we can,” he said.

Even without a cloth available, bystanders can still use their hands to apply pressure.

“Anytime we’re doing direct pressure, we recommend the heel of your hand right over the wound,” Dr. Sauber said.

Even if the bleeding doesn’t completely stop, slowing it down can still buy the victim some time.

“The laypeople are just like the first responders — all we’re trying to do is control the bleeding as best we can until we can get them to the hospital on an operating table,” he continued. “We understand that they have to be in an operating room. That’s the only thing that’s truly gonna save this person’s life.”

Dr. Sauber gave recommendations for several specific medical situations that can occur with a gunshot wound. If a bystander sees a chest wound bubbling or sucking in air, they should put a hand over it and then find something plastic to seal the wound in order to prevent a collapsed lung.

“If a patient is unconscious, we recommend putting them on their left side in a recovery position,” he added, explaining that a recovery position involves laying a patient on their left side, bringing their top knee forward, putting their left arm straight out and right arm across the ground.

Dr. Sauber also said that if a patient is faint, cool, clammy, or sweaty, bystanders can elevate their legs to help.

Finally, Dr. Sauber recommended that victims of violence seek help for trauma recovery, whether it be counseling, grief therapy, or inpatient care.

“Being injured isn’t the only wound,” he said. “This is a traumatic event for most people, and it has long-lasting effects that can lead someone to build up anger and build up fear, and often when someone’s injured, that leads to more violence.”

Dr. Sauber said that many people who have been shot or otherwise assaulted end up dying in the next violent event they encounter.

“Each one of those [attacks] has an increased risk of mortality,” he said. “So we can break that chain, we can get people the help they need and decrease that amount of violence.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
