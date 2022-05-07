Decision of IRS CCISO Does Not Bind Chief Counsel for Innocent Spouse Relief Request Raised in Tax Court Deficiency Proceeding
The Tax Court ruled that the IRS Chief Counsel has the ultimate say on whether an individual qualifies for innocent spouse relief even though the Cincinnati Centralized Innocent Spouse Operation (CCISO) determined the taxpayer was entitled to relief when the request for relief initially arises as part of litigation in Tax...www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
