Beloit, WI

Driver arrested for eighth OWI following crash in Beloit

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police arrested a driver for operating while intoxicated Friday following a crash.

Police said the 64-year-old man was traveling north on Riverside Drive in the Town of Beloit just before 1 a.m. when he crossed over the center line, entered an embankment and struck a tree.

He suffered significant injuries during the crash. Following an investigation, he was arrested for OWI. He has seven prior OWI convictions.

News 3 Now is not naming the driver at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy.

Kathy Kirschbaum Michaelson
3d ago

Why does WI let these people continue to drive with all of these past DUIs? What happened to taking their licenses away? I'd say after the 3rd one you shouldn't be allowed to drive anymore.

