Driver arrested for eighth OWI following crash in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police arrested a driver for operating while intoxicated Friday following a crash.

Police said the 64-year-old man was traveling north on Riverside Drive in the Town of Beloit just before 1 a.m. when he crossed over the center line, entered an embankment and struck a tree.

He suffered significant injuries during the crash. Following an investigation, he was arrested for OWI. He has seven prior OWI convictions.

News 3 Now is not naming the driver at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy.

