Tesla Makes a Surprise Tweak That Will Delight Fans

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report does not intend to give up its throne of world leader in electric vehicles.

The list of challengers may grow longer every day. But the company led by charismatic CEO Elon Musk always wants to be one step ahead.

Besides its design, Tesla has made technological innovation one of its strengths to keep its rivals at bay. The vehicle, as conceived by Musk, is a green living room on four wheels. Basically, it's like moving with your apartment or house equipped with the most advanced technologies of the moment. Tesla and Musk therefore boast of giving a unique experience to buyers of Tesla vehicles. They have just made a tweak that will reinforce the feeling that Tesla is in a league of its own in the automotive sector.

The company has quietly improved its vehicles during their production cycle. The latest Model S and Model X out of the factory carry a functionality that the company teased in the fall of 2020 but Tesla buyers had lost hope that it would ever come true: a tilting screen, using integrated motors.

Tesla Delivers a Rotating Screen

"A 17” touchscreen with left-right tilt offers 2200 x 1300 resolution, true colors, and exceptional responsiveness for gaming, movies, and more," the company now writes on the Model S presentation page.

"A 17” touchscreen with left-right tilt offers 2200 x 1300 resolution, true colors, and exceptional responsiveness for gaming, movies, and more," reads the description of the Model X.

The new feature allows the screen to be rotated so that the viewing angle is more suitable for the driver, or for the passenger.

The addition of this option is not really a surprise.

Tesla has focused on in-car entertainment, games, and more. Being able to tilt the screen is tantamount to wanting to improve the driver experience at a time when Tesla has promised that its vehicles will be autonomous by the end of the year. This means that Tesla vehicles will be able to drive themselves. Full self-driving (FSD), Tesla's driver assistance system, even in its most advanced version, FSD Beta, allows the vehicle to perform maneuvers but not to be autonomous.

And while Tesla recently removed the option to play games or stream movies unless the vehicle is parked, those limitations can be removed once full self-driving is available.

The new addition is supposed to provide a better in-car visual experience for the driver and passenger because the screen can be rotated from the center to aim right or left.

Tesla Makes This Move in Anticipation of Self-Driving Cars

The change seems to have created a new buzz around Tesla on social media. Indeed, before it appeared on the Model S and Model X websites, the change was seen in videos posted on Twitter by a Model S owner indicating that their vehicle had been delivered to them at the end of April.

"Tesla finally added screen swivel to the refreshed model s," Tesla owner Larry Li posted on May 3 with a video showing the new option.

"SELL EVERYTHING, BUY $TSLA 🚀🌕," one Twitter user commented.

When the new Model S and Model X were announced in the fall of 2020, the tilting central screen was highlighted as an existing feature. But a few months later, it was quietly removed, suggesting that it would not be available.

Until April, Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X had a vertical screen. It was slightly inclined towards the driver. In the newly produced Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, the vertical screen has given way to a horizontal screen, as is the case in the Model Y and Model 3.

This horizontal format also harmonizes the design within the Tesla vehicle lineup and simplifies software development. By deciding to make such a move, Tesla is certainly trying to maintain enormous interest in its brand at a time when the market for electric vehicles is extremely dynamic.