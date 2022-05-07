ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sharon Purifoy-Smoots Becomes First Black Woman Assistant Chief of The Milwaukee Fire Department

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputy Chief Sharon Purifoy-Smoots was promoted to assistant chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department on Thursday, making her the first Black woman to hold the title in the department’s history. Purifoy-Smoots was formally appointed to her new role during a news conference on Friday, April 29, by Fire...

