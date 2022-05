The last couple of months have been very hard for the Smith family. Although one of the most powerful and renowned families in Hollywood, they have been facing extreme criticism and judgement from the public after the infamous Oscar slap incident. Jada Pinkett’s internet series, Red Table Talk, has also been under extreme scrutiny, so it was no surprise when the fans caught the wind of Willow’s past mental health struggles and her mother’s role in them.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO