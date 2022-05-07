Cleveland Police mourn loss of retired CPD Officer Mike "Bubba" Ricker

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police need your help finding the person who stabbed a man near a liquor store in Cleveland last Thursday, May 5th. CPD spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says officers were called to 1800 Dalton Pike at the Eagle Liquor Store. EMS crews took the victim to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 10-year-old had a firearm in his backpack at Middle Valley Elementary School Monday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). A release from Hamilton County Schools says the firearm was left in the child's backpack at aftercare over the weekend. A school safety...
Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Carolina man has been arrested after a woman was found dead after a shooting at a rental cabin in Sevier County. Sheriff Ron Seals says the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Caney Creek Road. After arriving at the scene, officers found a woman dead inside the cabin. […]
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) - Officials released more information on the search for an escaped inmate and former corrections officer as it enters the ninth day. Over 100 investigators are involved in the search for Casey White and Vicky White, according to WAFF. Border Patrol has been on alert since April 29.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a City Watch for a missing 45-year-old woman. Yolanda Chambers was last seen in the 3000 block of Castleman Street on May 1, police said. MPD said Chambers left her home in a gray Mitsubishi Lancer and has not returned or been...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the car was found east of I-65 near Spring Hill. U.S. Marshals investigators in Williamson County, Tennessee confirmed a...
“A horrible accident” — that’s what the family of a man facing murder for the death of his 5-week-old baby is claiming. It’s been more than 2 years and Gavin Clark is still awaiting trial in Manchester.
One person was detained early Friday as deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office continued an investigation into a shooting Thursday night that left one person injured. One other suspect is believed to still be at large.
The getaway vehicle used by a man wanted for murder in Alabama and the jail official suspected of helping him escape after a “jailhouse romance” was found in an impound lot in Tennessee, where it sat for nearly a week before authorities realized they had it, officials said Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was shot at the Comfort Inn in Nashville Saturday afternoon. Around noon, Metro Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Comfort Inn Suites located at 412 White Bridge Place. Investigators told News4 they found a 40-year-old woman shot by an 18-year-old inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
Comments / 1