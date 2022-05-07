Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in Harvey

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Firefighters are on the scene of a two alarm fire in Swissvale, first responders say. Allegheny County officials reported to 7411 Church Street after reports of the fire. The call came in for the fire at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries have been reported at this...
LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
NEW ORLEANS — The body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson was found in the river at the port facility in St. Bernard Parish near St. Bernard Highway Thursday. Her father, Allen Berry confirmed her body was found Thursday evening. Sources told WWL-TV that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office picked...
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
Pregnant 20-year-old Emily Ledet was killed in a car crash in Thibodaux over the weekend. Louisiana State Police say impairment is suspected of both drivers, but Ledet's family says a Thibodaux Police chase led to Ledet's death.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A bouquet of flowers and balloons sit outside of a home on the 1200 block of Sumner Street, where 63-year-old Kenneth Faggin took his last breath. His family, beside themselves in grief after learning he was gunned down on Friday.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
According to NOPD, 25-year-old Johnquil Kelley and 24-year-old Alexis Linor are wanted for disturbing the peace, trespassing, and multiple counts of simple battery at a business located in the 1100 block of Saint Mary Street.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Three people were shot after an armed couple walked into a laundromat to confront a woman over a fight that happened days earlier at the same Baton Rouge, Louisiana, shopping center. All three people wounded in the Friday afternoon incident were treated at area hospitals...
Comments / 0