ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

1 person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in southeast Reno (Reno, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4BpN_0fWKosSy00

On Friday afternoon, one person was hurt following a rear-end collision in southeast Reno.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on Veterans Parkway just south of Pembroke Drive at approximately 5:23 p.m. The early reports revealed that a vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle for reasons that are yet to be known.

On arrival, paramedics transported the motorcycle rider to a hospital as a precaution. Speed and alcohol were not involved in the accident. Traffic was restricted on Veterans Parkway for more than an hour before it was completely back open. No other details are available.

The crash remains under investigation.

May 7, 2022

Source: KOLO TV Reno

Comments / 4

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist swerved to avoid debris on Interstate 80 near Derby Dam on Thursday and ended up leaving the highway, hitting the guardrail and dying, the Nevada State Police reported Sunday. Jonathan Christensen, 31, of Fernley died at the scene, the NSP said. The crash happened Sunday,...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash kills motorcyclist on I-80 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Carson City man died April 30 in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 at Vista Boulevard in Sparks wen he struck a tractor-trailer, the Nevada State Police reported. David Salazar, 50, was taken to a hospital after the 5:03 p.m. crash and died there, the NSP...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City man dies in I-580 crash near Galena Bridge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Carson City man died early Saturday, April 30, in a rollover crash on Interstate 580 near the Galena Bridge, the Nevada State Police said Sunday. Wyatt Darling, 26, was dead at the scene of the crash that happened about 3:32 a.m. Darling was going south on...
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Kolo Tv Reno
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Mariah Beltran, of San Bernardino, as the woman who lost her life and 22-year-old Carlos Rivas, of Los Angeles, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Covina area of Los Angeles County. The fatal car crash took place on Saturday at 1:23 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a 2006 Saturn Vue was going on the westbound freeway east of Holt Avenue [...]
COVINA, CA
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Crystal Craft died, 19-year-old Jesse Bailey injured after a wreck in Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)

27-year-old Crystal Craft died, 19-year-old Jesse Bailey injured after a wreck in Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Crystal Craft, of Jasper, as the woman who lost her life after a three-vehicle wreck Thursday in Jasper County that also caused injuries to 19-year-old Jesse Bailey. The fatal car crash took place on SH 63 [...]
JASPER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Crash kills driver in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Carson City man died in an April 30 crash on Interstate 580 in Carson City, the Nevada State Police said Sunday. Fernando Flores Medrano, 22, was ejected in the 4:12 a.m. crash and died at the scene, the NSP said. He was driving a black...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Kolby Warren dead after a motorcycle crash in Slidell (Slidell, LA)

22-year-old Kolby Warren dead after a motorcycle crash in Slidell (Slidell, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Kolby Warren as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Thursday evening in Slidell. Officers actively responded to the area of Olive Drive and Peachtree Street just after 10 p.m. in response to a motorcycle crash. The early reports showed that a motorcycle ran into a house [...]
SLIDELL, LA
Nationwide Report

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman suffered injuries after a driver ran her down during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of WW White Road. The early reports showed that two groups of people were leaving a McDonald’s when they got into a fight in the parking lot [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy