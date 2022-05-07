1 person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in southeast Reno (Reno, NV)

On Friday afternoon, one person was hurt following a rear-end collision in southeast Reno.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on Veterans Parkway just south of Pembroke Drive at approximately 5:23 p.m. The early reports revealed that a vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle for reasons that are yet to be known.

On arrival, paramedics transported the motorcycle rider to a hospital as a precaution. Speed and alcohol were not involved in the accident. Traffic was restricted on Veterans Parkway for more than an hour before it was completely back open. No other details are available.

The crash remains under investigation.

Source: KOLO TV Reno