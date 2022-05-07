Man in hospital and woman arrested for early morning stabbing, Merced police say

A woman suspected of stabbing a man was arrested early Saturday in Merced, police reported.

The alleged attack occurred in the 1700 block of 26th Street, according to a Merced Police Department Facebook post. The victim was found to have stab wounds to his hands and thighs and was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which weren’t considered life-threatening.

The suspect, Fabiola Higareda, 49, was arrested and booked in the Merced County Jail, according to police, although she was not listed in the jail register as of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Nickerson at 209-388-7743 or NickersonJ@cityofmerced.org .