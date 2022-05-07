ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 person dead after a bicycle crash near Charleston Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwTi6_0fWKoNXn00

On Friday morning, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Charleston Boulevard.

As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle crash was reported at about 8:13 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard at Scholl Drive, just east of Rainbow Boulevard. The early reports showed that a 1999 Ford F-450 work truck attempted to pass the bicyclist, who was in the right travel lane on Charleston. Just then, the bicyclist got struck by the vehicle.

Due to the impact, the man was thrown from the bicycle and collided with a stopped Toyota Tundra. On arrival, emergency crews rushed the rider to UMC Trauma where he was later declared dead. Charleston Boulevard was shut down to traffic for approximately five hours as crews worked at the scene. No additional information has been provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

May 7, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

Comments / 2

Related
KTNV

Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Charleston Blvd. in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road closures are expected to last several hours after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car in west Las Vegas on Friday morning. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive at approximately 8:13 a.m. The site of the crash is near the College of Southern Nevada's Charleston campus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Maxwell Harris Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Collision on American Pacific Drive [Las Vegas, NV]

Motorcyclist Dead after Box-Truck Accident on Stephanie Street. The accident occurred at the intersection of Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive, around 9:40 a.m. Per reports, Harris was traveling south on Stephanie Street, approaching American Pacific Drive. As he entered a right-turn-only lane to pass stopped traffic, he entered the intersection against the red light.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Charleston, SC
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Charleston, SC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Traffic Accident#Toyota Tundra#Umc Trauma#Charleston Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Kyra Richardson as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Saturday morning in Dallas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike near Midway Road [...]
DALLAS, TX
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Mariah Beltran, of San Bernardino, as the woman who lost her life and 22-year-old Carlos Rivas, of Los Angeles, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Covina area of Los Angeles County. The fatal car crash took place on Saturday at 1:23 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a 2006 Saturn Vue was going on the westbound freeway east of Holt Avenue [...]
COVINA, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy