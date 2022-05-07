1 person dead after a bicycle crash near Charleston Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive (Las Vegas, NV)

On Friday morning, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Charleston Boulevard.

As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle crash was reported at about 8:13 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard at Scholl Drive, just east of Rainbow Boulevard. The early reports showed that a 1999 Ford F-450 work truck attempted to pass the bicyclist, who was in the right travel lane on Charleston. Just then, the bicyclist got struck by the vehicle.

Due to the impact, the man was thrown from the bicycle and collided with a stopped Toyota Tundra. On arrival, emergency crews rushed the rider to UMC Trauma where he was later declared dead. Charleston Boulevard was shut down to traffic for approximately five hours as crews worked at the scene. No additional information has been provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

May 7, 2022

Source: 8 News Now