INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians are celebrating Mother’s Day today. “We’ve got a special Mother’s Day package. A special Mother’s Day package that includes this Circle City candle set from Penn and Beech. So local partnership there with Penn and Beech here in Indianapolis, and you get a postgame catch with mom on field as well, two reserved tickets included in that package. So the weather is going to be nice. It’s going to be great weather, It’s a perfect day for baseball. A perfect day to celebrate mom. It’s a kids eat free Sunday too,” Cheyne Reiter, director of communications with the Indianapolis Indians said.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO