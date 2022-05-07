ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers registered sexual offender sentenced to life in prison in child sex crime

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

A Fort Myers man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday following a two-day trial.

A jury found Bradley J. Jackson, 58, guilty of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office, the court moved immediately into the bifurcated portion of the trial, which is when the sentencing enhancement evidence is presented.

In April 2021, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a past sex crime involving a child and began an investigation, according to the release.

A Fort Myers mother who allowed her two young sons to stay overnight at a new adult friend's camper home later found the man, Jackson, was a registered sexual predator who molested one boy during the sleepover.

Jackson was arrested April 10 and was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child 12 to 18. He remained in Lee County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Jackson, a registered Florida sexual offender, has been listed as a sexual predator by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement since being found guilty in 1995 of sexual battery on a victim 12 years old or younger and multiple counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child younger than 16.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers registered sexual offender sentenced to life in prison in child sex crime

