Dover, DE

Dover woman shot in leg

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del.- The Dover Police department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg....

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 3

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Fire At 3 Men After Witnessing Fatal Drive-By Shooting In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say they fired at three men after witnessing a fatal drive-by shooting in the East Germantown on Sunday. The suspects were able to escape. Police say two plainclothes officers were investigating an unrelated homicide in the 14th District when they saw three men inside a late-model dark silver Nissan SUV shoot a 31-year-old man 15 times. The man was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. at a local hospital, according to police. A total of 27 shell casings were collected at the scene. Police say the officers discharged their weapons multiple times after the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at Baynton and Pastorius Streets. The officers weren’t injured during the incident. “It appears that the vehicle that the shooters were in was struck by gunfire,” Inspector D F Pace said. “It’s unclear at this time, however, if anyone in that vehicle was struck by gunfire from discharging police officers.” No weapons were recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Shot and Killed After Fight in Philadelphia

A woman was shot and killed following a fight overnight in Philadelphia, police said. An altercation between a group of women occurred Saturday at 2:03 a.m. on Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, according to investigators. A woman involved in the fight then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting a 29-year-old woman twice in the chest, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Seaford Area Crash

SEAFORD, Del.- Authorities have released the name of a man who died when his truck collided with a tractor-trailer last week near Seaford. Delaware State Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 79-year-old Frank Breeding, of Greenwood, Del. Police said that just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, a tractor-trailer...
SEAFORD, DE
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
CBS Philly

Man Shot 6 Times In North Philadelphia, Suspect Detained: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot six times on Friday in North Philadelphia, police say. A man has been detained in connection to the shooting. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of North 17th Street. Police say the man was shot four times in the chest and twice in the back. He was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police. Police say they didn’t recover a weapon at the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bayhealth Kent Campus#Dover Police
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Driver Dies as Car With Baby on Board Crashes, Gets Wedged Under Truck

The driver of a sedan with a baby on board died after the car became partially wedged under a tractor-trailer near the foot of the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. The crash took place around 7:15 a.m. near Route 291 and Jeffrey Street, police in the Delaware...
CHESTER, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Newark Shooting

Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a shooting in Newark Thursday, May 5. Christopher G. Griffin, 36, of Newark, was shot on the 300 block of Mount Prospect Avenue in the Second Precinct just before 7 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said in a joint release.
NEWARK, NJ
WBOC

Woman Charged in Millsboro Parking Lot Assault

MILLSBORO, Del.- A 52-year-old Laurel woman has been arrested after police say she attacked and injured a co-worker in the parking lot of a Millsboro nursing home. Delaware State Police said that shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, May 9, troopers responded to a reported assault at the Cadia Healthcare Renaissance nursing home, located at 26002 John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro. Police said the subsequent investigation revealed that Tracy Hurley had gotten into a confrontation with a 41-year-old female coworker in the parking lot. Troopers said that during the altercation, Hurley physically assaulted the victim, who was later treated at an area hospital for significant injuries.
MILLSBORO, DE
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man from Egg Harbor City man has been arrested and charged with numerous narcotics offenses, authorities said. following a Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit investigation that began in December 2021, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced. On Wednesday, May 4, members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office...
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Kensington Identified As 20-Year-Old Emmanuel Sowell

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Kensington. Eyewitness News has learned from both the school and a coach the victim is 20-year-old Emmanuel Sowell — a former football player at Northeast High School. Officials say they found Sowell’s body in a vehicle on East Cornwall Street next to McKinley Playground early Saturday morning. Sowell was shot five times, including three times in the chest. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NottinghamMD.com

Shot fired at vehicle on I-695 in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Police are investigating after a shot was fired at a vehicle on I-695. At just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, a woman was driving on the beltway between the York Road and Dulaney Valley Road exits. Someone then opened fire and shot the woman’s vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.  Police have not released a description … Continue reading "Shot fired at vehicle on I-695 in Towson" The post Shot fired at vehicle on I-695 in Towson appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Philly

Double Stabbing In Southwest Philadelphia Leaves 2 People Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia has left two people injured. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday on the 2200 block of South 69th Street. Police say one of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times. They say a second victim walked into the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on their condition. There’s also no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

