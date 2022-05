the auditorium at University of Florida in Gainesville, FLUfgatorman at English Wikipedia Public domain. When a teen or adult who wants to go back to school is looking for a college to go to, I wonder if they ever considered the school's haunted status as a qualifier on whether to apply or not? If I had known about the University of Florida earning a spot on the "50 Most Haunted Colleges in the Country" list, I might have paid attention a lot more.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO