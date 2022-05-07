Wild rout Blues, 5-1, take 2-1 series lead

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Blues in Game 3. Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday night, the Minnesota Wild took a 2-1 lead in their opening-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with St. Louis, blowing out the Blues 5-1 in Game 3.

The Wild's offensive attack jumped on the Blues early, scoring the game's first four goals en route to the Game 3 victory.

After Jordan Greenway opened the scoring, Kirill Kaprizov tallied his fourth goal of the postseason, giving Minnesota a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Mats Zuccarello scored the lone goal in the second period, and the Wild took a 3-0 lead into the second intermission.

In the third, Joel Eriksson Ek scored his third goal of the playoffs just 22 seconds into the period giving Minnesota a commanding 4-0 lead. St. Louis' Ryan O'Reilly got the Blues on the board with a power-play goal 2:17 into the period before Minnesota's Jonas Brodin closed out any hopes of a comeback with an empty-net goal 12:31 into the third.