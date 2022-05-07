Brentford 3-0 Southampton: Saints fans turn on boss Ralph Hasenhuttl 'with sacked in the morning' chants after Kristoffer Ajer, Yoane Wissa and Pontus Jansson condemn visitors to seventh loss in 10 league games

Sacked in the morning. That was the cry from the Southampton fans, aimed at their own manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as their dire form continued with a crushing 3-0 defeat by Brentford in west London.

Thomas Frank's side scored twice in the space 77 first-half seconds to set themselves on the way to victory – one that makes them all-but mathematically safe after moving nine points clear of Burnley. Both sides have just three left to play.

For the Saints, safety is still not a formality. They've long looked like a side ready for the curtain to come down on this campaign. Since the end of February Hasenhuttl's men had picked up just five points from a possible 27. That's now five in 30. Their shock success over Arsenal last month is looking more and more vital with each passing game.

Kristoffer Ajer celebrates netting Brentford's third goal in their 3-0 win over Southampton

Ajer rolls the ball under Fraser Forster to cap off a comfortable victory for the home side

Hasenhuttl had stressed earlier in the week that he felt the 40 points already accrued by his side may not prove enough. With just a clash with title-chasing Liverpool and a trip to Leicester City remaining, it's hard to see them improving on that total.

'Since I am here, I will always be responsible for everything,' he said post-match.

'Every mistake my players make, for every shot on goal that's not a goal, I take responsibility. It's my job.

'We can understand the frustration. At the moment we are not playing like a Premier team.'

The defence certainly doesn't resemble one that belongs in the top flight. They've now conceded 24 in their last 10. Here they were undone by a Brentford display that once again owed much of its brilliance to the ingenuity of Christian Eriksen. Even on a relative off-day by his own high standards, he still played a telling part.

It was his corner that picked out the chest of Ivan Toney for the first goal, the striker able to take the ball down and flash a cross along the face of goal for Pontus Jansson to tuck home.

And it was the 30-year-old's dangerous run that was unceremoniously ended by Mohammed Salisu a matter of seconds later, only for Yoane Wissa to pick up the pieces and make the most of a brilliant use of the advantage by referee Michael Salisbury.

'I'm pleased for the win, for the performance. We have a good opportunity to finish on a high,' said Frank, who will be looking up the table with two games against Everton and Leeds remaining.

Yoane Wissa celebrates doubling Brentford's lead over Southampton during the first half

Victory for the Bees also brought another clean sheet – their fourth in succession at home. They look a side who have their act together at both ends. The same can hardly be said for their opponents.

The afternoon had actually started brightly the Saints. They carved out the first meaningful chance of the game but Romain Perraud fired wide after cutting inside onto his right foot. That was as promising as it got.

Like he has done for most of this season, Toney made his presence felt up top, giving Jan Bednarek and Salisu an afternoon to forget. His flick on, set up Wissa, who battled inside Salisu but failed to get any real purchase behind his right-footed attempt.

It wasn't long until the pressure told, though. On 13 minutes, Toney was allowed to chest down Eriksen's corner. He muscled his way to the byline and sent the ball back across the face of goal where Jansson's protruding boot directed the ball beyond Forster.

The Bees had opened the scoring through a strike from defender Pontus Jansson (third left)

Jansson celebrates his strike with team-mate Ivan Toney at the Brentford Community Stadium

Within seconds it was two. Eriksen picked up Wissa's flick-on and made a beeline for goal. The midfielder was scythed down by Salisu, but his quick thinking team-mate had followed his own flick and seized on the loose ball, driving to the edge of the area before slotting right-footed into the right-hand corner.

Southampton were in desperate need of a response of some kind and thought they had found one in the 44th minute, but Adam Armstrong's cool finish was ruled out for offside.

The Saints continued their search for a way back into the game at the beginning of the second half, but in vain. James Ward-Prowse saw his 75th minute free-kick nick the wall and spin over.

With a little over ten minutes remaining the points were sealed. Christian Norgaard slipped a pass into the feet of Kristoffer Ajer, who slipped the attention of three yellow jerseys inside the box to wriggle free and slot between the legs of Forster for his first goal for the club.

Another mistake then that Hasenhuttl will take responsibility for. By some fans reckoning, it is one mistake too many.

James Ward-Prowse attempts to score from a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box