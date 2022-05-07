ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Allen by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 11:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Madrid, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: New Madrid; Pemiscot The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Missouri Mississippi River Above Tiptonville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River Above Tiptonville. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Fields are flooding east of Point Pleasant, Missouri. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 30.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.3 feet Saturday evening. - Action stage is 34.0 feet. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
County
Adams County, IN
City
Linn Grove, IN
County
Allen County, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Decatur, IN
City
Adams, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 19 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 19. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, In Tennessee, Cold creek has backed to near Sunk Lake Road. Fields and food plots south of Fulton are flooding. Fields west of John Tully State Wildlife Management Area are beginning to flood. In Arkansas, Mississippi County Roads inside the levee east of Luxora and south of Rosa are being flooded by Mill Bayou. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet Sunday evening. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
#Flood#Wabash River#County Road#Noaa Weather Radio#Wells Counties
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Fort McHenry Baltimore are at 2:39 PM and 3:23 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 PM 3.2 1.5 1.9 1.0 Minor 11/04 AM 3.3 1.6 2.0 1.0 Minor 11/04 PM 3.2 1.5 1.9 1.0 Minor 12/05 AM 3.6 1.9 2.1 1.0 Minor 12/04 PM 3.2 1.5 2.0 1.0 Minor 13/05 AM 3.6 1.9 2.0 1.0 Minor NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/02 PM 3.0 1.3 1.6 0.5 Minor 11/03 AM 3.0 1.3 1.6 0.5 Minor 11/03 PM 3.0 1.3 1.6 0.5 Minor 12/04 AM 3.2 1.5 1.7 0.5 Minor 12/03 PM 2.8 1.1 1.6 0.5 None 13/05 AM 3.1 1.4 1.4 0.5 Minor
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Marquette County through 230 PM EDT At 153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Ishpeming, or near Ishpeming, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Marquette County, including the following locations... Halfway Village, Diorite and Sugarloaf Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...The Freeze Warnings include much of western Siskiyou County, including the Scott and middle to lower Klamath River valleys including th towns of Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Somes Bar in California. In Oregon, the Freeze Warnings are primarily for the southern portions of the Illinois and Applegate Valleys, including Cave Junction, Obrien, and Applegate. Prospect is also in the warning. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Virginia Beach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon until mid evening, and Thursday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, south and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For Thursday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...4 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau from noon through 9 PM MDT today and again Wednesday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, slightly stronger for Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tides at Point Lookout is are 9:55 PM and 10:04 AM. The next high tides at Piney Point is are 10:48 PM and 11:06 AM. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 11:24 PM and 11:42 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 4.0 2.4 2.5 1.0 Moderate 11/10 AM 3.8 2.2 2.4 1.0 Moderate 11/11 PM 3.8 2.2 2.3 1.0 Moderate 12/11 AM 3.6 2.0 2.2 1.0 Moderate 13/12 AM 3.6 2.0 2.0 1.0 Moderate
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 497 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains, Northwest and West Central Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley from this afternoon until mid evening, and from late Wednesday morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. For Wednesday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Long range spotting and dangerous fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

