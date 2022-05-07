ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Falls, MN

MN Senate votes to continue funding Redwood Falls State Veterans Cemetery

myklgr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith unanimous support, the Minnesota Senate on Thursday passed legislation that makes investments into Veteran services across the state. Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls added a provision to...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 2

Related
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Redwood Falls, MN
Government
City
Redwood Falls, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Montevideo, MN
City
Preston, MN
Minnesota Reformer

A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it

Four months after a nonprofit called Somali TV Minnesota — a YouTube channel with 170,000 subscribers — endorsed his campaign, Sen. Omar Fateh introduced a bill that would give the nonprofit a half million dollars in state funding to provide arts and cultural programming. The post A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walks back COVID "after action" report plans

In mid-March, as COVID-19 cases fell to some of the lowest levels in months, Gov. Tim Walz touted plans for a COVID "after action" report.The findings, which he said could be released by the end of the month, would serve as a "playbook for future administrations and future Minnesotans" for how to respond to future waves.Yes, but: After Axios followed up and asked for an update or copy of the report, aides walked back the claims and said there isn't a "specific document."What they're saying now: "Work to review the State's COVID response and prepare for a future surge is ongoing," Walz press secretary Claire Lancaster wrote in an email. "State agencies are constantly assessing what has worked and what hasn't. This is an ongoing process, rather than a specific document."Worth noting: It's not the first time the governor has had to revise on-the-record comments. In the days following George Floyd's murder, he falsely claimed that 80% of protesters were from out of state.Walz's allies, and the governor himself, have downplayed premature or false statements as the DFL lawmaker "getting over his skis."
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ilhan Omar Bags DFL Endorsement In Bid For Re-Election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar won the endorsement Saturday of the DFL party in her bid to win re-election in Minnesota’s 5th District, according to a campaign statement. “I share the DFL’s belief that democracy starts at the grassroots, and I’m incredibly proud that we again won the party’s endorsement through a people-powered process,” said the second-term congresswoman, in a statement. “We’ve broken turnout records in each of our elections. Now we’re going to fire up the base and get every single voter in the 5th District out to the polls to make sure we re-elect our Governor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Senate majority leader’s family ties to deer farming under scrutiny in CWD vote

During a recent debate on an agricultural budget bill, Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, won five votes from GOP colleagues to amend the bill and impose regulations on deer farms to combat chronic wasting disease, including a moratorium on new operations.  It was an unusual show of bipartisan support for a DFL-led amendment in the […] The post Senate majority leader’s family ties to deer farming under scrutiny in CWD vote appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Dahms
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit: Minnesota voter roll has 586 duplicates

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit alleges Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon failed to remove 586 duplicate names from the state’s voter roll. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) and the the Upper Midwest Law Center filed a five-page complaint alleging that Simon violated the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

MN House Passes Tax Cut Bill

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota House has passed a tax-credit-and-rebate bill that backers say targets relief to families with young children, seniors on fixed incomes and those with student loan debt. Republicans say with nearly a 10-billion-dollar budget surplus, there should be permanent tax cuts like the Senate passed. Dilworth...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mn Senate#The Minnesota Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy