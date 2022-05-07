Jon Boutcher applies to be Metropolitan Police chief

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with three more counts of rape against a twelfth alleged victim.David Carrick, 47, is accused of raping the woman between 2008 and 2009.The new charges bring the total number of allegations to 44 offences against 12 women, between 2003 and 2020.They include rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, coercive and controlling behaviour and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.Mr Carrick will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in relation to the new charges on Friday.A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO