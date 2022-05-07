ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Jon Boutcher applies to be Metropolitan Police chief

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ex-police chief in charge of several investigations linked to Northern Ireland's Troubles has applied for the post of Met Police commissioner. Jon Boutcher, head of Operation Kenova, has gone for the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

South Wales Police officer sacked for perverting course of justice

A policeman who made several false accusations about a university student has been sacked and barred from serving as an officer again. PC Abubakar Masum was found of guilty of perverting the course of justice at Cardiff Crown Court on 16 March . He falsely accused the 23-year-old student of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Carrick: Met Police officer charged with three more counts of rape against 12th victim

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with three more counts of rape against a twelfth alleged victim.David Carrick, 47, is accused of raping the woman between 2008 and 2009.The new charges bring the total number of allegations to 44 offences against 12 women, between 2003 and 2020.They include rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, coercive and controlling behaviour and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.Mr Carrick will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in relation to the new charges on Friday.A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Police#Ira#Uk#Met Police#Operation Kenova#The Daily Telegraph#Stakeknife#Psni
BBC

Vitoldas Platakis killed partner following 'habit' of assaults

A man has admitted killing his partner, who was found dead on a bed with bruising on her body. Vitoldas Platakis denied murdering Valdamara Zemaitiene at their home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, but admitted her manslaughter. Speaking through a translator, he told Nottingham Crown Court her death in July "was an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

How does Northern Ireland's power-sharing government work?

Votes have been counted in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections, with Sinn Féin becoming the largest party. Northern Ireland's government works by a system of power sharing, introduced in the 1990s as a way of ending decades of violence. However, making this work has been a difficult process -...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Parliament Square closed off and QEII Centre evacuated as police deploy bomb disposal robot for controlled explosions over 'suspicious vehicle' near Westminster Abbey

Roads around Parliament Square were closed and the Queen Elizabeth II Centre and Westminster School were evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle on Monday afternoon. Police evacuated Parliament Square and the large conference centre around 4.30pm and have confirmed that two controlled explosions have taken place in the area. The...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Watchdog investigating officer over death of man hit by police car

A police officer is under investigation after the death of a 27-year-old man who was hit by a Sussex Police car.Arthur Holscher-Ermert had been on foot when the incident happened shortly after 11.10pm on Saturday night and was confirmed dead at the scene on the A259 South Coast Road.The police watchdog said it has advised the driver of the unmarked police car which hit Mr Holscher-Ermert that he is under criminal investigation for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer, who is a police constable, will also be investigated for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Army
BBC

Protesters block Edinburgh immigration detentions

More than 100 campaigners gathered in Edinburgh to block what they said was an "immigration raid". The large crowd assembled amid reports that two immigration vans had arrived at Nicolson Square on Thursday evening. Posts on social media said officers were attempting to detain people from a nearby restaurant. Protesters...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Corrie Mckeague: Memorial service planned at RAF Honington

The RAF is working with the family of airman Corrie Mckeague on holding a memorial service in his honour. Corrie Mckeague, from Dunfermline in Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in September 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. His mother Nicola Urquhart said she was meeting...
BBC

Ava White: Jury shown video of 12-year-old's fatal stabbing

Footage of the moment Ava White was stabbed and her alleged killer fleeing the scene has been played to a jury. The 12-year-old died after she was stabbed in Liverpool city centre while out with friends on 25 November 2021. Liverpool Crown Court was shown footage of "altercations" which led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Banbury: Police probe woman's unexplained death at hotel

Police are investigating the death of a woman at a hotel. The body of the woman, in her 40s, was found at the 17th Century Cromwell Lodge Hotel off North Bar Street in Banbury on Saturday afternoon. Thames Valley Police said her death is currently being treated as "unexplained". The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police issue appeal to find missing Bristol teenager

Police officers searching for a missing 15-year-old say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety. Madison, also known as Maddie, left her home in Southmead, Bristol, on Tuesday 26 April saying she was going to the shops and hasn't been seen since. Avon and Somerset Police said she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Drug-filled tennis balls thrown into Suffolk prison

A man has been arrested after tennis balls filled with drugs were thrown over the wall into a prison. A man was seen attempting to throw the balls into HMP Highpoint, near Haverhill in Suffolk on Friday. Police tweeted to say one of the balls, containing suspected controlled drugs, was...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy