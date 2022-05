A Cinderella story was born Saturday at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as long-shot Rich Strike, defied the odds to win the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports. The 3-year-old colt was mostly ignored by the media and bettors prior to the race, which was understandable. Apart from its 80-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike was a late entry to the event. It only managed to get on the lineup when Ethereal Road was scratched last Friday.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO