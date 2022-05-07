Saquon Barkley finishes his degree at Penn State

It looks like Baker Mayfield lost a lot of Cleveland Browns’ locker room support after popular teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. was cut from the team during last season. Beckham, Jr.’s tenure with the Browns did not at all deliver on the promise after the franchise gave up and first- and a third-round pick in 2019 for the former New York Giants wide receiver. He never played a full season over his first three years with the team and his numbers were well below what he did during his Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants.

