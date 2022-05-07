ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Police identify Friday accident victim

By Ron DeBrock
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KB9uy_0fWKjRw600
Getty Images (ChristopherBernard/Getty Images)

COLLINSVILLE — Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon motorcycle accident near Collinsville.

According to Illinois State Police, at about 4:20 p.m. Friday Dwayne T. Wendell, 73, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, was operating a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the Interstate 55 northbound exit ramp to Interstate 255 southbound near Collinsville.

Police said that for unknown reasons Wendell left the roadway and overturned his bike in the median. He was ejected and fatally injured. The Madison County Coroner’s office pronounced him deceased at the scene.

State police said the investigation into the incident continues.

Comments / 4

Larry Davis
2d ago

I have No idea what these other comments mean, but could the guy have had a cardiac or stroke? He was a little elderly! Or is it possible he was run off the road by another vehicle? Regardless, people NEED to keep a vigilant eye out for these motorcycles as they have the right to share the roads as anyone else and don't always have another rider to run with so as to better see or hear them!! It's that season to get out and enjoy the weather and the roads so PLEASE keep an eye out for us people! There have been roo many deaths recently for motorcycles in accidents!! May Mr. Wendell R.I.P.!!

Reply
2
Related
UPMATTERS

Police: Wisconsin man shoots, kills co-worker after 7 days at job

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker. According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.
JANESVILLE, WI
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collinsville, IL
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Collinsville, IL
Collinsville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
FOX 2

Police chase suspect driving 100+ mph on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Police#Accident
WDIO-TV

Four children died in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were all children. The sheriff’s office and fire department have not released their names or ages.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Person dies after crashing, flying off motorcycle in Metro East

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A motorcyclist drove into a grassy median on I-55 and flew off their vehicle Friday, police said. Illinois State Police said the person was driving on the northbound ramp from Interstate 55 to Interstate 255 in Madison County when they drove into the median. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy