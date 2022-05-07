Police identify Friday accident victim

Getty Images (ChristopherBernard/Getty Images)

COLLINSVILLE — Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon motorcycle accident near Collinsville.

According to Illinois State Police, at about 4:20 p.m. Friday Dwayne T. Wendell, 73, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, was operating a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the Interstate 55 northbound exit ramp to Interstate 255 southbound near Collinsville.

Police said that for unknown reasons Wendell left the roadway and overturned his bike in the median. He was ejected and fatally injured. The Madison County Coroner’s office pronounced him deceased at the scene.

State police said the investigation into the incident continues.