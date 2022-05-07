ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Police warn residents of telephone extortion scheme

By Paul Peirce
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allegheny County Police are warning area residents of a telephone scam where a man claiming to be a law enforcement officer is attempting to extort money. Police received information Friday that a man with a...

triblive.com

