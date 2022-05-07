ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers remain longshots to win AFC North in 2022

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
This has been one of the Pittsburgh Steelers most active offseasons under general manager Kevin Colbert. Colbert is stepping down from the position but seems to have set the team up well to be competitive in the AFC North for the foreseeable future.

Or has he?

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Steelers are still the longshots in the AFC North to win the division. Here is how the odds break down.

Cleveland Browns +180

Despite no historical evidence to support this, the oddsmakers are really liking the Browns based on the offseason addition of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cincinnati Bengals +210

The Bengals have built what looks like a potential dynasty team on offense and just need the defense to do its part.

Baltimore Ravens +210

The Ravens had a very strong draft and have positioned themselves well for the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh Steelers +900

Despite multiple changes, the oddsmakers fear the loss of Ben Roethlisberger is going to hurt the Steelers more than the fans want to admit

