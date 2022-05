Michael Kopech didn’t just spin his best start of the season Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He may have hurled the best outing of his major league career. In it, Kopech tied a season-high by striking out seven batters, held the Guardians to zero earned runs — with one unearned run coming by way of a misplayed line drive by right fielder Gavin Sheets in the first inning — allowed two hits, and at one point retired 11 hitters in a row.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO