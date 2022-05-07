Water Heater Causes Spencer House Fire

Crews from five metro fire departments were on the scene of a fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was located at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Post Road.

Authorities said firefighters from Oklahoma City, Midwest City, Nicoma Park, Forest Park and Spencer were on scene.

The owners of the home told News 9 that a water heater was what caused the fire.

The residents in the home were all able to escape the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.