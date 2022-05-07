ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, OK

Water Heater Causes Spencer House Fire

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZNRF_0fWKgibG00

Crews from five metro fire departments were on the scene of a fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was located at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Post Road.

Authorities said firefighters from Oklahoma City, Midwest City, Nicoma Park, Forest Park and Spencer were on scene.

The owners of the home told News 9 that a water heater was what caused the fire.

The residents in the home were all able to escape the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nicoma Park, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Spencer, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Forest Park, OK
Spencer, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Midwest City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Student's car catches fire while driving to school in Midwest City

EL RENO, Okla. — A student's car caught fire while driving to school Friday morning in Midwest City. The student was on his way to class when he looked in his rearview mirror and saw smoke coming out of the trunk. Midwest City Fire Department officials told KOCO 5 that the student pulled over near Reno Avenue and Westminster Road to call 911.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Water Heater#Accident#Spencer House#News 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
natureworldnews.com

Another Tornado Cluster Left Towns in Oklahoma and Texas in Ruins

Seminole, Oklahoma, has been ripped apart by two tornadoes in three days, including a multi-tornado outbreak on Wednesday evening that caused extensive structural damage and a power loss. =. Extreme Weather. Seminole, roughly 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, was hit by a tornado for the first time at 7:53...
SEMINOLE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy