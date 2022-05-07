Deadly single-car crash in Longmeadow on Green Willow Drive

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police Department reported a single-car crash on Green Willow Drive at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree, killing one of the passengers. This passenger was deceased before officers arrived.

The accident is under investigation with efforts from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

22News will update this story when more information becomes available.

