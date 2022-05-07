OCEAN COUNTY: CAR INTO WOODS ON PARKWAY

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Officials in Ocean County are asking for your help locating a missing 75-year-old man. The Manchester Township Police Department says Raymond Czeczuga was last seen on Monday, May 9th, 2022 in the area of Red Hill Road, which is located in the Leisure Knoll Senior Community. According to police, Czeczuga...
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County sheriff’s deputy was taken to a hospital following a wreck Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from Sheriff Mark Gulledge, Deputy M.E. Owens was attempting to cross U.S. 220 from Harrington Road to Billy Covington Road. As Owens entered the northbound lanes...
A New Jersey family made a gruesome discovery on their property - a sealed steel drum containing a man's badly decomposed body that police said had been dumped there in 2002. On Monday, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's office released a sketch of a man about 6ft tall, weighing between 140 and 150 pounds, with dark brown or black hair.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian survey worker while he was standing near his truck in the center median of State Route 62 in Morongo Valley. The crash happened Monday at approximately 2:10 PM on SR-62 just east of Senilis Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old
The post Pedestrian survey worker struck and killed by vehicle while near work truck on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0