OCEAN COUNTY: CAR INTO WOODS ON PARKWAY

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian survey worker while he was standing near his truck in the center median of State Route 62 in Morongo Valley. The crash happened Monday at approximately 2:10 PM on SR-62 just east of Senilis Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old The post Pedestrian survey worker struck and killed by vehicle while near work truck on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.

MORONGO VALLEY, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO